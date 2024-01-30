Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 30: Ruhi returns to Poddar household; Goenkas get upset

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1184: Today's episode begins with Manisha looking back and seeing Ruhi standing outside the door. She calls out Ruhi. The Poddars are happy to see her. Vidya hugs her and says how much she has missed her. She welcomes her. Charu, Kaveri and others also welcome her.

Manisha asks Ruhi what made her change her mind overnight. She asks Kaveri to ask her why she decided to return as Manish also informed them that she would not return. Ruhi takes Arman’s name. Manisha says what about Arman? Ruhi says Arman made her understand why she should return. Manisha says they all tried to make Ruhi understand, but she only understood Arman. Kaveri asks Manisha to stop questioning her and says Ruhi has returned, and only that matters.

Everyone goes to their rooms leaving Arman, Abhira and Ruhi alone. Abhira says to Ruhi that she is happy to see her. They also hug and Ruhi says she is happy to be back while looking at Arman.

Manish and Surekha decide to find Ruhi. Swarna comes running and tells them that Ruhi went back to the Poddars. Manish asks Swarna how she knew. Swarna says Ruhi’s suitcase and clothes are not in her room. He gets a call from Vidya. Vidya tells Manish that Ruhi has returned.

Swarna asks Vidya to give the phone to Ruhi. She scolds Ruhi for ruining her life and going back to the Poddars. Ruhi thinks to herself that she decided to return to Arman last night after getting his reply. Surekha and Manish worry for Ruhi. Vidya says she would have done the same thing if she was in Swarna’s place.

Arman questions Abhira for lying to the family. He asks Abhira why she told everyone he went to a bachelor party. Abhira says she was being questioned by everyone, so she had to come up with something. Arman says she could have told everyone the truth that he was in a meeting.

Abhira says everyone knew about Arman not having any meetings that day. She further tells Arman that she couldn’t tell them the truth. Arman gets confused. Abhira says that she saw him with the girl from the chit as she was returning home. Arman explains that she was his ex-girlfriend. He thinks to himself that he cannot tell her about Ruhi.

Abhira refuses to react. Arman asks Abhira if she will not say anything. Abhira says she isn't his real wife, so she has no right to react. She also adds that Arman told her to stay out of his personal matters. Arman tells Abhira that it will not happen again. Abhira understands Arman.

Ruhi thinks Arman mended her broken heart. Arman thinks he comforted Ruhi so much that she came close to him. He thinks Ruhi is his brother Rohit's wife and he should not have let her get so close to him. On the other hand, Ruhi thinks Arman and Abhira are friends. She calls herself stupid for overreacting. She thinks about Arman in her room. She says Arman can't forget their love. Ruhi dances happily.

Arman takes a walk outside as he cannot sleep. He looks at Ruhi’s room and decides to stay away from her. He steps back. Ruhi thinks he just saw someone outside the door. She wonders why the person didn’t come to help her.

Charu tells Dev that, if he wants, she will change the presentation. Dev praises Charu for her work. Dev asks Charu about her father, Sanjay. He asks why she is not working with the Poddars firm. Charu says she can’t because she is their family.

Dev asks Charu if she knows that his firm is their rival. Charu decides to turn in her resignation and leave. Dev welcomes Charu to his firm. Charu gets happy. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

