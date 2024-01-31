Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 31: Abhira agrees to go to Lawyers’ party with Arman

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1185: In today's episode, Arman tells Kaveri that Abhira didn't make any mistakes and still eats alone in her room. He says that he doesn't want Kaveri to invite Abhira to the dining table and thanks her for punishing him, as that made him realize how depressing it is to eat alone in the room.

Abhira asks Arman to sit with Kaveri at the table as she doesn't have the time for breakfast anyway. Arman says it's not just about breakfast; she also eats her lunch and dinner alone in the room. Abhira says she has the habit of eating alone, so she doesn't mind.

Sanjay tells Arman to go to the Lawyers Association's party. He says the invite mentions bringing his wife, too. Manisha asks Abhira to wear a classy outfit as the party is high class. Abhira asks Arman to go alone, as she doesn't have a classy outfit. She also added that she would be working late, so she couldn't attend the party. Madhav asks Abhira to go, as whatever she wears, she looks pretty. Abhira refuses to go to a party. Madhav pleads with Abhira. Ruhi smirks.

Charu learns about the party at her office. She gets excited and tells Dev that she always wanted to attend this party since childhood to meet her idols, but her father never took her. Dev decides to take Charu to the party. Charu wonders how she will go to the party when almost all her family members will be there. Dev asks her to stay ready by 8 p.m. She thinks she cannot turn down the offer by her boss, too.

Krish, Kiara, and Aryan help Arman decide the outfit for the party. Each of them picks a different outfit. Arman asks them to go. As Arman picks a black suit, Ruhi appears from behind and asks Arman to wear a blue outfit as it's his favorite color. She says Arman will look so good that nobody will be able to take their eyes off him at the party.

Arman considers Ruhi's choice. Abhira comes and makes a face, looking at the shirt that Arman is holding. She asks him not to wear blue. He says it's his favorite color, and Abhira replies to paint his face blue and walk around. She asks Arman to wear a white and black combination.

She says white is classy, and he would look good for a change. Abhira further asks Arman not to fight with his family for her as she doesn't want them to think she is creating a rift between him and his family.

Vidya and Kaveri like the rangoli made by Ruhi. Kaveri says that Ruhi is here to beat Vidya at making rangolis. Vidya says she would be happy if Ruhi did so. Arman gets ready. Kiara, Aryan, and Krish like his outfit and compliment him. He says it was chosen by Abhira. Ruhi gets upset. Manisha praises Arman, too. Everyone leaves for some work. Ruhi ruins Arman's shirt by accidentally smearing the rangoli colors on his shirt.

Arman wears the outfit chosen by Ruhi. Ruhi comes there and says he looks like 'The Arman Poddar,' the best lawyer in Udaipur. She takes away the evil eye from him and says she has the right to do so.

Abhira comes there panting, and Arman gets her water. Arman asks her why she is always in a hurry. She says thank you to Arman for taking her side, and to thank him, she decides to go to the party with him. They get excited, and Arman tells her he will introduce her to the best lawyers.

Abhira sees Ruhi and says she didn't notice her. Ruhi decides to leave Arman with Abhira. Abhira questions Arman about not wearing the dress given to him. Arman tells Abhira that his white shirt got stained. Abhira gets furious at Arman. Both get into a cute banter and fight.

Charu gets ready and steps out. As Sanjay and Kaveri come out, she hides from them behind a car. Sanjay refuses to take Kajal. He belittles her, saying she can't dance and walk in heels. Krish tries to take Kajal's side. Sanjay is about to hit him, but Kajal folds his hands and asks him to stop. Krish gets angry.

Everyone sees Arman coming down the stairs. Kaveri asks him if he is seriously considering taking Abhira to the party. Manisha teases him, saying that taking Kaveri won't be right since the invite is for him and his wife. Vidya feeds fruits to Arman. As they talk, Abhira comes down the stairs, and everyone's gaze turns toward her.

Manisha says she looks very classy. Arman starts coughing, and seeing Abhirra having trouble in her heels, he runs up to hold her. They both ask each other at the same time if they are fine. Vidya also says she looks lovely. The episode ends here.

