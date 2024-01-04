Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 4, 2024: Poddar family grieves loss of Rohit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1158: The episode kicks off with Abhira sharing the news that the car plunged off the bridge, and the police couldn't locate Rohit. Ruhi who hears everything from behind is in tears, and Armaan is taken aback. Abhira reassures him, saying that his dad will find Rohit. Armaan, in disbelief, accuses her of lying and insists that Rohit is on his way home. Despite her tears, he is adamant that Rohit will be fine.

However, as he stumbles back, Abhira notices Ruhi standing nearby. She supports Armaan as he sits down and shouts, while Ruhi silently leaves. Abhira tries to comfort Armaan. As Ruhi enters the house she sees the family eagerly anticipating Rohit's return. The cousins discuss something about their favourite Rohit bhaiya.

Vidya compliments Ruhi on her radiant appearance. The cousins join and say she and Rohit should go on their honeymoon as soon as Rohit returns. Manisha also teases and the elders ask the cousins not to taunt Ruhi. She leaves and everyone jokes that she was blushing.

Armaan rushes to his car, but Abhira stops him, concerned about his emotional state. Armaan says that he should go out immediately to look for his brother. Despite his protests, she takes the wheel. Anxious, Armaan urges her to speed up. Abhira tells him that they are not in a video game and should drive safely. Armaan says that nothing comes above his brother's safety.

In the temple, Ruhi prays, asking for Rohit's safe return. She says that she has never prayed for anything, and this is the first she is asking god to keep Rohit safe. She says that the family is rejoicing on the occasion of his return and god cannot be so cruel as to snatch away their happiness.

On the other hand, Abhira abruptly stops the car seeing a roadblock, causing Armaan to run ahead. Armaan sees Madhav looking upset and he asks him why an ambulance has not reached there yet. Constables apprehend him, and in his distress, Armaan calls out to Madhav. The police officials make a shocking revelation that Rohit is missing. Armaan is outraged and insists on searching for him. Despite the search, no body is found. Abhira, witnessing the scene, is visibly upset. Meanwhile, Ruhi continues praying until she hears a car stopping at their doorstep.

Back at home, the family eagerly awaits Rohit's arrival, planning celebrations. Manish, Suwarna and Surekha also join them. However, as they hear a car approaching, Vidya prepares to welcome Rohit. They are shocked to see only three of them standing there without Rohit. Vidya searches for Rohit outside.

Dadi asks Madhav and Armaan, but they do not respond. Manojj calls Rohit, but his phone rings in a packet carried by Madhav. The devastating truth is revealed as Abhira is questioned by Dadisa. She pleads Abhira to tell them about Rohit. Abhira breaks the news that Rohit's car fell off the bridge, and they couldn't locate him. The entire family is shocked and devastated, with Vidya refusing to accept the reality.

Vidya, unable to comprehend the tragedy, locks herself in a room and expresses her grief. Ruhi sits in sorrow, feeling responsible for Rohit's fate. Armaan is determined to stay and support his mother, while Manish advises giving her space to cope with the immense pain. The episode concludes with Armaan embracing Manish.

