Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 5, 2024: Abhira consoles Armaan as he breaks down

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1159: The episode begins with Abhira seeing everyone in tears. The Poddar family grieves the loss of Rohit. Sanjay holds Manoj, both overwhelmed with grief. Sanjay suggests preparing for the last rites of Rohit, but Dadi interrupts, stating that Rohit's last rites won't happen. Kajal and Manisha try to convince her to accept the truth, but Dadi insists that her heart knows otherwise.

Sanjay firmly asserts that Rohit is dead, but Dadi, raising her hand, stops him and declares that Rohit is alive, and nothing has happened to him. She shouts and then leaves. Surekha expresses concern about Kaveri not accepting the truth. She says that they need to think about Ruhi, who is now alone after Rohit's death. She says that the same injustice happened to Ruhi's mother and they cannot let history repeat itself.

Armaan approaches Ruhi, who is crying alone outside. The two look at each other and keep crying. Abhira comes to console them. She offers a glass of water to both Ruhi and Armaan. She wipes Ruhi's tears with her dupatta. She sits beside Armaan and holds his hand as Ruhi keeps staring at them.

In the night, Armaan experiences sleep paralysis, hearing Rohit's cries for help. Armaan stretches his hand forward to hold Rohit as he dreams that Rohit is drowning. Abhira notices his distress and tries to wake him up, assuring him that it's just a bad dream. Still shaken, Armaan goes outside and prepares for Rohit's case. Abhira encourages him to face the pain and allow himself to grieve. Armaan says that he has already cried. But Abhira mentions that he cried seeing his family's pain, not dealing with the loss of Rohit. Armaan, however, remains determined, believing in Dadi's conviction that Rohit will return.

Abhira helps Armaan. She plays loud music and asks Armaan to go under the blanket and cry. Armaan reminisces about his childhood with Rohit and ends up breaking down. As Abira tries to get up, Armaan holds her hand. Abhira goes closer toward him and Armaan rests his head on Abhira's shoulder.

The next morning, Vidya is busy cooking. Manish also cooks in their kitchen. The family members worry about Ruhi, and Suwarna consoles Manish, as he thinks about the loss Ruhi's mother suffered, and then Akshara. He says Ruhi has lost everything and he cannot see her cry. On the other hand, seeing Vidya in the kitchen, Kajal asks Manisha to get Armaan. She asks VIdya why she is cooking and VIdya replies that she is preparing food for Rohit.

Armaan, accompanied by Manisha, asks Vidya to rest and eat, but she insists on cooking as Rohit likes her food. Armaan suggests that she can't cook every day not knowing when Rohit will return. Vidya remains determined to do so and asks Armaan to leave her be. She asks Armaan if he thinks that she prioritises Rohit over Armaan. Kaveri asks Manisha to take Vidya inside.

Amidst the emotional turmoil, Sanjay suggests that Armaan give the closing statement for Rohit's first case. Manoj asks how Armaan can go to the court. Dadi supports Sanjay's idea, stating that Armaan needs to witness his brother's victory in court. Abhira, offering a candy to Armaan, mentions that there's no curd left, so he should have the candy. The episode ends here.

