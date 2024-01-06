Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 6, 2024: Abhira overhears conversation between Armaan and Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1160: The episode starts with Abhira offering Armaan a toffee, and he graciously accepts. She tells him that toffee is part of their childhood. She also wishes him luck for Rohit's case and presents him with a tortoise, calling it a good luck charm. It is the same tortoise that Abhira threw at his car in Mussorie. Armaan teases her, dismissing the idea, but Abhira insists he takes it along for luck in winning Rohit's case.

As Armaan leaves, he overhears Abhira praying and is intrigued. She catches him eavesdropping and questions his return. Armaan explains that his mother hasn't eaten since yesterday, and he requests Abhira to try and persuade her to have some food. Abhira hesitates and asks why she would listen to her. Armaan tells her the family has already tried and since she is not family... Armaan realises his mistake and apologises. Abhira agrees, acknowledging that she's just a guest.

Abhira approaches Vidya, urging her to eat for Rohit's sake. Vidya initially refuses, but Abhira's persistence pays off as Vidya finally takes a bite, moved to tears. Abhira also hugs her. Next, she goes to Ruhi's room and finds her sleeping on the bed. Noticing her sadness, she insists she takes a shower. She pulls her out of the bed and drags her to the washroom.

The Poddar family waits for Armaan to return. Manisha remarks that like Abhira, Armaan has got into a habit of getting late everywhere. Soon Armaan returns and informs that he won the case. Sanjay and Manoj congratulate him. Dadisa asks Manisha to get the box of toffees. Armaan suggests that she should give the toffee to Rohit and Dadi replies that Armaan should give it to him once he returns.

Advertisement

Manisha returns empty-handed saying she could not find the box of toffees anywhere. Armaan suspects Abhira took away the box, but the latter gives a stern reply asking him not to hold her responsible for every conflict. Abhira also wonders about the similarities between her and Dadi as she also gave Armaan a toffee in the morning. Ruhi arrives there at that time and Dadi's attention falls on her.

Dadi scolds Ruhi for not wearing a mangal sutra. Later, Armaan tries to console Ruhi, but she asks him to leave. Armaan tells her that Rohit will return and Ruhi asks him when and how. She goes on to say something when she notices Abhira standing in the background. Abhira observes Armaan's discomfort and wonders why Armaan is so awkward around her.

Abhira questions Armaan about why Ruhi behaved so rudely with him. Armaan ignores the question and thanks Abhira for feeding Vidya and leaves.

Armaan and Abhira engage in a late-night argument, revealing their concern for Ruhi. Armaan holds Abhira's hand, urging her to sleep, and they share a lighthearted moment. The next morning, Vidya encourages Ruhi to apologize to Dadi, emphasizing the importance of mutual support during tough times in the family.

Dadi announces a puja for Rohit's return and asks Manisha to go to the market and Kajol to take care of the arrangements at home. Abhira suggests taking Ruhi to the doctor so that she can get a break. Manisha agrees to accompany Ruhi for a checkup. She tells Abhira that it does not mean she supports her as she is only concerned for Ruhi. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 5, 2024: Abhira consoles Armaan as he breaks down