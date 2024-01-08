Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 7, 2024: Manish suffers heart attack; Armaan-Abhira visit him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1161: The episode begins with Ruhi thinking about Rohit. Manisha goes shopping, and some ladies at the market taunt Ruhi. They blame Ruhi for Rohit's death and tease her as she is wearing a mangal sutra. Armaan witnesses this and defends Ruhi. He asks the ladies to not poke their noses in others' matters.

Krish and Sanjay collide as Krish gets busy preparing for the puja at home. Sanjay asks him to start wearing spectacle and advises him not to waste time doing puja and all. He also confronts Krish and suggests that he should take Rohit’s place. Krish insists that Rohit will return and he cannot do this to his brother, but Sanjay pushes him to come to the office and surpass Armaan. Kajal intervenes, highlighting the importance of Armaan and Rohit as role models and brothers in Krish's life.

Sanjay dismisses Krish as a perpetual loser and instructs him to clear the driving license exam. He also says Masa is the only one living in delusion and that is enough. Kajal comforts Krish. His sister hears this standing in the background.

Manisha apologizes for Armaan's behavior, explaining that the family is going through a tough time. As Armaan questions her, she says they were Masa's friends. Armaan points out how they mistreated Ruhi. Back at home, Dadi contemplates who should participate in the puja—Vidya-Madhav, Sanjay-Kajal, or Manisha-Manoj.

Abhira, ready for the puja, questions Armaan about Ruhi's well-being, and Armaan assures her that Ruhi is fine. He also informs that the doctor told her she is healing. Dadi chooses them to sit for the puja. Everyone is shocked.

Abhira suggests that Dadi might have chosen them as her brain froze due to sorrow and she is unable to make clear decisions. Despite their fake relationship, Abhira expresses genuine concern for Rohit and promises to pray for him. Ruhi, still upset from the ladies' taunts, cries in her room and expresses how lonely she feels despite being among so many family members.

Armaan helps Abhira with her saree, and they share a light-hearted moment. Amraan tells her that she can wear any outfit if she is not comfortable in a saree. Abhira mentions that Chachisa asked her to come down wearing a saree. Seeing Abhira's uneven pleats, Armaan helps her to pleat the saree properly. Abhira says that if she continues talking, she might be successful at getting Armaan to spill his secrets. Armaan remains tight-lipped about his secrets.

Meanwhile, Manish recalls Rohit and Ruhi, their wedding, and how Akshara and Aarohi had suffered the same fate. He signs some papers and collapses. Suwarna and Surekha rush to his aid. Surekha calls Ruhi, but Suwarna asks her not to. Armaan and Abhira, preoccupied with the puja preparations, hear Ruhi's phone ring. They suspect something is wrong with Manish's health and rushes to the Goenkas' house.

As Manish suffers a mild heart attack, Abhira rushes to his side. Suwarna and Surekha disapprove of this and try to stop Abhira. Armaan defends her presence, emphasizing that Manish's happiness is crucial for his recovery. Manish blesses Abhira and asks her if she is from their family. Abhira promises Manish not to reveal his condition to Ruhi, who remains unaware.

Back at home, Dadi scolds Armaan and Abhira for missing Rohit's puja. Abhira tries to explain, but Amraan stops her. Dadi draws a line, forbidding him from participating in Rohit's puja due to his alleged disrespect toward his family. She asks them to leave the house. Armaan drags Abhira out of the house, but Abhira helps him to hide behind a pillar and watch the puja from there. The episode ends here.

