Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 8, 2024: Abhira and Armaan encourage Aryan to play hockey

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1162: The episode starts with Dadi being upset with Armaan and Abhira. Abhira suggests Armaan participate in the puja if she can't. Dadi gets angry and instructs Sanjay and Kajal to do the puja instead. Abhira explains that if she is upset with Abhira, she should not punish Armaan too.

Dadi tells her that she is aware of who is behind this. She adds that she has taught Armaan to value relationships, but since she came into his life he has changed.

Without letting Abhira continue her explanation, Armaan drags Abhira out. Abhira suggests that they watch the puja from behind the pillars. Armaan mentions Dadi's restrictions but agrees with Abhira anyway. They hide behind the pillars and pray. Armaan prays that Rohit is his everything and he should come back in his life.

Meanwhile, Krish and others encourage Aryan to go for a hockey match, but he refuses. He says Rohit used to practice with him before the matches, and without Rohit, he doesn’t want to play. Krish, Charu, and Kiara fail to convince him.

Abhira discusses this situation with Armaan who tells her that they are mature and they know the match will upset Dadi. Abhira tells him that Rohit wouldn’t have let this happen if he was here. Armaan gets upset and tells her that he knows he is not Rohit and he will do things differently.

On the other hand, Armaan asks Madhav about the investigation and suggests that his team search the nearby areas. Madhav says that his team is trying their best.

Abhira then convinces Armaan to take on Rohit's responsibilities for Aryan. Armaan says he cannot do anything alone. Abhira shares how important it is for Aryan to have support and motivates Armaan by mentioning her mother, Akshara who was alone too. She assures him of her support and asks him to meet her in the parking lot in 10 minutes.

Armaan talks to Aryan about the hockey match, encouraging him to play for Rohit's sake. Aryan expresses concern about Rohit not coming back, but Armaan reassures him and convinces him to play. Krish warns that Dadi will be upset if she finds out, but Armaan decides not to tell her, understanding her emotional state. Kiara asks Armaan if he will go against Dadi and Charu says that Abhira has changed Armaan. They tell him that he is the new and improved version of the old Armaan.

Abhira invites Ruhi to join them for the match, but Ruhi declines. Abhira lies about receiving a call from Manish, and Ruhi questions her. Abhira makes up a story and says it was one of her distant relatives who called her. Ruhi continues questioning her suspecting her.

Abhira comes and gets in the car. She drives and Krish sits beside her, with the other two cousins sitting in the back. Armaan asks them if he will drive alone. Ruhi comes out and Abhira says that Ruhi will accompany him.

At the match venue, Aryan realizes he lost his hockey stick, which Rohit had given him. Armaan suggests using a spare stick, but Aryan insists on finding the one Rohit gave him. Abhira attaches Rohit's picture to a new hockey stick, encouraging Aryan to play with it.

At home, Sanjay tells Dadi that Abhira and Armaan took the kids to the match. Dadi decides to confront them and they leave too. Dadi arrives at the ground, and everyone is shocked to see her.

As Dadi holds the hockey stick, she gets emotional seeing Rohit’s picture. She ties a red thread, and encourages Aryan to play, saying that Rohit is with him. Everyone says together, “Chak de Poddars!” Dadi expresses her love for all the family members. The cousins hug Dadi. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

