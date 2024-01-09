Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 9, 2024: Ruhi finds out about Manish suffering heart attack

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1163: The episode begins with Armaan remembering Dadi and Ruhi's words. Dadi had told him how she had to admit defeat from his birth mother. Ruhi told him that he feels grateful that his family adopted him as their own, and he lives in constant fear of disappointing them. He takes a step back and watches the happy family scene as everyone hugs.

Manish watches Aryan's hockey match on his phone. Suwarna asks him to rest and take his medicines. Manish notices that despite having a large family, Armaan, Abhira, and Ruhi seem lonely. Suwarna expresses confidence that the Poddar family will support Ruhi and prevent her from being alone. However, Manish raises concerns about what might happen if their family breaks apart.

The Poddars return home after Aryan wins the hockey match, and they celebrate with a dance. Armaan recalls Abhira's words and engages in a playful banter with her, thanking her for convincing him to go to the hockey match. Abhira teases him and says she has attained moksha hearing thank you from Armaan's mouth.

Ruhi notices a call from Manish on Abhira's phone and confronts Abhira, accusing her of lying and trying to take her P nanu away. As she screams, everyone stops dancing and gets shocked. Abhira, in tears, does not reveal that Manish had a heart attack. Armaan comes to defend Abhira, but she holds his hand and prevents him from saying anything. Ruhi notices this and asks Abhira what her problem is.

Vidya, Kajol, and others also ask Abhira to answer Ruhi. Manoj says that he just got to know from his mutual friend Manish had a heart attack, but he is now okay. Ruhi rushes to meet Manish, and Abhira and Armaan follow.

Manish reassures Ruhi that he is fine, but she scolds him for not taking care of his health. Ruhi also asks him how Abhira got to know about his health before Ruhi. She tells him that she has lost a lot in her life and cannot afford to lose him. Abhira overhears this and cries. She hides behind the pillar before anybody notices her. Manish notices Armaan standing at the door, and he thinks to himself that he thought he saw Abhira too.

Suwarna confronts Armaan, blaming him for breaking his promise, marrying someone else, and ruining Ruhi's life. She also blames him for running Ruhi, Abhira, and Rohit's lives. She also says that Armaan became a hero marrying an orphan. Armaan cries but doesn't say anything.

Ruhi tries to get in the front seat of the car and opens the door but sees Abhira sitting there. She gets in the back crying. Armaan, seeing Ruhi and Abhira crying, hands them tissues.

On the other hand, the Poddar family discusses Abhira's intentions, with some members supporting her and others opposing. Manoj says she always has pure intentions for everyone, and Madhav agrees. He says that if they give Abhira a chance, she can be one of them. He also adds that fate is playing games with Ruhi and Rohit, but they can give Armaan and Abhira a chance. Vidya agrees and insists that Maasa accepts Abhira. But Kaveri says that she can never be one of them.

Manish insists he will decide Ruhi's future, determined to protect her. He tells Suwarna that they should bring Ruhi to their home, and she should focus on their business, and she may find love again. Armaan recalls Suwarna's harsh words and witnesses Abhira coughing and sneezing. He gets up to bring water and sees Ruhi coughing, too. The episode ends here.

