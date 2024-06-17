Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 17: Arman apologizes to Abhira

Arman apologizes to Abhira, but Madhav advises her to avoid him. Despite Madhav's warnings, Arman continues to send apologies and gifts to Abhira. This annoys Madhav, who asks Arman to leave when he sends a bouquet. Arman declares his love, but Madhav tells him to stop trying and mocks his efforts for not being extravagant enough.

Arman defends himself by pointing out Madhav's lack of romantic gestures towards Vidya. He urges Madhav to focus on Vidya instead. Angry, Madhav throws Arman out, but Arman remains determined. Meanwhile, Sanjay worries about the possibility of Arman and Abhira's separation being exposed as he learns that the judge is unavailable.

Madhav deflects concerns about Arman and Abhira's reunion

Abhira expresses concern about Arman possibly being hungry, but Madhav dismisses it, reminding her of when Arman was engaged with Ruhi despite her hunger. Arman returns Abhira's bag and shares how he sensed her presence during his wedding procession. He asks if she feels the same.

Manoj, Manisha, Krish, Kiara, and Aryan inquire if Arman met Abhira, with Madhav responding on his behalf, stating that Abhira won't return to the Poddar house. Vidya and Kaveri discover that Madhav is with Abhira.

Abhira rejects Arman's apology and requests his departure

Abhira requests Madhav to return to Vidya, but Madhav defends his efforts to salvage his relationship with Vidya. He emphasizes the need for Vidya and Arman to resist Kaveri's influence, as both are facing similar challenges.

Abhira tries to feed Arman, who apologizes and promises never to leave her. He decides to confront Kaveri. Despite Abhira's attempts to reconcile, Arman asks her to rejoin his life, but she reminds him of his absence when she needed him most and refuses to forgive him, insisting he leave.

Meanwhile, Ruhi discovers Manish's predicament and resolves to assist him.

Arman's determination amidst rain and Abhira's conflicted feelings

Arman gets soaked in the rain, prompting Madhav to advise Abhira to stop dwelling on Arman since she also endured past hardships. Despite this, Abhira remains concerned for Arman's well-being. Madhav informs Arman about Abhira's condition and urges him to return home, but Arman insists on taking Abhira with him.

Abhira implores Arman to go home, but he remains resolute about staying in the rain. Abhira reaches out to Ruhi, who questions Abhira about her happiness with Arman. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

