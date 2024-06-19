Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 19: Sanjay ruins Abhira’s certificate; leaves Armaan furious

The episode begins with Abhira missing Akshu. She reflects on how much her mom and Armaan have contributed to her success, mentioning that Armaan always supported her studies and fought Dadi for her job. She feels the celebration is incomplete without them but acknowledges she can't call Armaan since he's gone.

Madhav arrives with a cake, and the kids ask Abhira to make a wish. She cuts the cake and feeds a piece to Madhav, who tells her he's proud of her. Krish reminds her that others are waiting for cake too, so she shares it with everyone.

Charu suggests they should leave, but Madhav insists they stay for food and promises to help her prepare to face Nanisa.

Abhira faces dilemma over Armaan's love, surprise gift awaits her

Krish asks Abhira why she isn't going to Armaan, who loves her a lot. Abhira responds that it's not that simple. Aryan urges her to go to him and come back home. Kiara sympathizes, saying she understands that Abhira has gone through a lot, but true love is rare and worth pursuing.

Abhira admits that while Armaan is like a tubelight, she wants someone more like a bulb, and mentions he has already left. Kiara tries to say something, but Madhav intervenes, telling the kids to remain kids and informing them that he has packed food for them to take.

They leave with his blessings. Just then, Armaan arrives and tells Abhira to come with him, revealing a surprise—a car he has gifted her.

Abhira rejects Armaan's gift, Madhav emphasizes her independence

Armaan says he won't let Abhira walk anymore and proudly shows her the big car, suggesting they can all go for a long drive. In anger, Abhira breaks the car's windscreen. Armaan, shocked, asks what she has done. Abhira responds that giving her the car isn't funny and asks what he was thinking.

Armaan explains he thought it would make her happy. Abhira retorts that he doesn't understand where her true happiness lies and asks him to go home and not waste his time. Armaan, distraught, says he will be ruined without her and asks what the problem is. Abhira tells him she doesn't want his money or gifts.

Madhav steps in, asking the kids to leave. He tells Armaan that he broke Abhira's trust and won't win it back with gifts, urging him to stop making big decisions for her. Madhav emphasizes that Abhira is independent and has self-respect; she wants a life partner, not a caretaker.

Armaan's apology rejected as Abhira seeks support from Madhav

The kids tell Vidya that Armaan has refused to come. Charu explains that Abhira is upset with Armaan, who gave her a car that she then smashed. Sanjay and Manisha argue as Dadi watches.

Madhav takes photos of Abhira, who thanks him, lamenting that she imagined her mom would be there but can only edit her into the picture. Armaan also takes photos with an old camera, which he says was a gift. Madhav leaves, wishing her luck for her convocation. Armaan notes Madhav's different treatment of him and Rohit but is glad Madhav is a good father figure for Abhira.

Abhira receives Madhav's blessings, and as Armaan stumbles, he grabs her. Madhav drops a comment, and Armaan expresses his wish to apologize to Abhira, who then leaves. Ruhi tells Manish he can discard her designs, but he reassures her that they are good and she needs to trust herself.

Armaan discovers sabotage at Abhira's convocation

During the convocation ceremony, Abhira fondly remembers Akshu's words as she sits down. A woman congratulates all the students and assigns Sanjay to hand out the certificates. Armaan arrives, intending to have a conversation with Abhira.

The woman then calls the girls to receive their certificates, including Abhira. Armaan begins taking photographs when he observes Sanjay discreetly taking Abhira's certificate and submerging it in a water bowl, causing him to become upset.

Abhira faces certificate issue as Madhav prepares to join convocation

Sanjay informs Abhira that her certificate is missing, implying that she can't achieve her dreams through shortcuts. The woman in charge reassures Abhira that they will investigate the issue and asks her to wait. Meanwhile, Abhira notices Armaan.

Madhav calls her and inquires if the ceremony has begun. She responds that it hasn't started yet, and asks him to complete his work before joining her. The episode ends here.

