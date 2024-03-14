Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1228: The Episode starts with everyone waiting for Armaan. Everyone hopes Armaan goes to meet Manav today. Dadi says she is confident that Armaan will meet Manav today. Armaan enters.

Dadi asks if he met Manav. He says yes. She asks if he liked Manav for Ruhi or not. Armaan looks at Ruhi. Vidya holds Manisha’s hands and worries.

Flashback shows Armaan opening his eyes and seeing Manav. He tries to get up, but Manav asks him to relax. Manish offers Armaan to have water. Manav asks him if he had lunch. Armaan thinks he forgot to have breakfast and lunch. Manav says he got dizzy because of weakness and asks him to have chocolate. He says that he understands Armaan is very busy, but he shouldn’t forget to take care of his health.

Manish says he is seeing Kaveri’s case and took Ruhi’s responsibility as well, so he won’t get time to relax. Armaan says no, I'm sorry, I couldn’t come yesterday... Manav says its okay, you can’t take my interview today, you came to check if I'm good enough for Ruhi, get well first.

Armaan says he is fine. Manav says you need rest, come. Armaan says again that he is okay. Manav tells him that he is the doctor, not Armaan.

Manav offers to drive Armaan to his home. Armaan says he doesn’t have to. Manav says it’s not right to drive in a weak state. Armaan says goodbye to Manish and others.

Manav walks him out. Armaan says sorry. Manav says he believes in giving his 100% and then leaving it to his fate. He says he wants to meet Ruhi and know her, he knows her life wasn’t easy, and he just wants her to stay happy. Flashback ends.

Dadi asks Armaan if it is yes or not, is Manav a good guy? He says he is a very good person. Dadi smiles. He says but he isn’t right for Ruhi. Dadi asks what’s the matter. Flashback shows Armaan talking to Manav. He asks can you keep Ruhi happy if you get married to her? Manav says many people have everything, yet they don’t stay happy, on the other hand, many people don’t have anything and stay happy, we have to make our choices. Armaan asks what will you do to make her feel special? Manav says my practice is in the US, and she has to move there with me, I will support her if she wants to do business, and we won’t interfere in each other’s life, I said yes to marriage because of Dadu. Flashback ends. Armaan says it's about Ruhi’s life, I don’t think she can stay happy with Manav. Ruhi smiles.

Madhav says since Manav is a nice guy, he will take care of Ruhi. Armaan says I have a gut feeling that she won’t stay happy with him. Dadi asks Ruhi if she has a problem now that Armaan said no to Manav. Ruhhi says she will accept whatever Arrmaan will say and decide.

Manisha asks if Ruhi and Armaan already planned before that they will reject Manav. Vidya says don’t get after them now. Sanjay says this union is cancelled, what about Ruhi’s marriage now?

Vidya says don’t force Ruhi to marry. Madhav says you mother and son both let her live, think of her. Vidya says you were also… Dadi interferes and asks her to stop as the whole family is there. Vidya says sorry.

Dadi says to Armaan that she thought Ruhi’s life would move on after her marriage. But if Vidya and Armaan think that she will be happier here with them, then Armaan has to take full responsibility for her happiness. Ruhi smiles. Abhira stands shocked.

At the Goenka house, Suwarna says Armaan said no to the marriage. She gets angry as she says to Manish that she knew from the beginning Armaan would do this. She says Armaan can never see Ruhi happy. Manish asks why he refused as he didn’t get the chance to interact with Manav today.

Manav says Armaan has a bad choice and lightens the situation. He leaves with his grandfather. After they leave, Suwarna and Manish argue. She blames him for not keeping Armaan away from the matter. She almost says that Ruhi and Armaan have feelings for each other, then changes the topic. She adds that it’s because Ruhi has previously left the Poddar house because of Arrmaan.

Armaan recalls Dadi’s words. The dream catcher falls. Ruhi comes and thanks him. He says Manav is a nice guy, but you deserve the best, don’t misunderstand me. Armaan says you should be the guy’s priority, for me, my family is the most important. He leaves.

Ruhi thinks to herself that Armaan told her she deserves a life partner who would do everything to keep her happy, and Armaan just thought of her and said no to his family for her. If he considered his family's happiness, then he would have said yes to Dadi for Ruhi's marriage. She smiles while thinking about this. Vidya offers sweets to Kajal. Madhav says everyone celebrates when a relationship forms, and she is celebrating when Ruhi's marriage is called off. Sanjay, Kajal, Manoj, and Madhav talk about this.

Armaan comes to the room and says to Abhira that the dreamcatcher broke by mistake, Ruhi was pulling it. Abhira says everything is allowed to her, to hell with Ruhi’s marriage, I don’t care, I promised Parnanu. He asks did you ask me before promising? She says no, but I asked about Dadi’s case, you lied. She shows the papers and asks what’s this. He asks how dare you read my case file without my permission? She says your lie is caught. He defends Dadi.

He keeps the file in the drawer and locks it. They argue. She says I can’t stay in this room with you. He says it's better to keep our paths different for a while. She says it was always different. He asks her to go to the guestroom. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

