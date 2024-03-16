Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1230: The Episode starts with Madhav asking Armaan to come inside the house and talk. Armaan says there’s no need for that as Abhira has already done the damage. Abhira asks what did she do. Armaan shouts and says that she stole the land papers from his drawer and handed it over to her boss.

Abhira asks when did she do this. Armaan claps and says she is a good actress, but she cannot fool Armaan. He says that he could never think that Abhira would stoop so low to fight the case, her mom wanted her to become a good lawyer. He says she has cheated on her mom and Armaan and his family. Armaan says that he doesn’t want to listen to anything from her or see her face and leaves. Other family members also follow him and leave.

Surekha, Manish and Suwarrna discuss Kaveri’s case. Surekha says Kaveri ji is in every news channel. Manish says that he thought this case would end soon. Surekha and Suwarna argue with him about Abhira. He says I trust Abhira, she won’t do anything wrong, we are making an opinion without knowing the matter. Suwarna says that girl is the reason for everyone’s unhappiness in the Poddar family.

Armaan opens the drawer and says it was his mistake to leave the key here. Ruhi comes and says no, it’s Abhira’s mistake. He says he always supported her in every dream of her, yet she cheated him. Abhira says Armaan is worried about the case and the papers leaked, how?

Ruhi says to Armaan that everything was Abhira’s fault. She is different, our family is everything to us, she is career-oriented and that’s how her mother raised her.

Abhira says Dev Sir said he doesn’t know who kept the papers, he just got it in his cabin. Armaan says he has understood since Abhira has to leave in a year, she doesn’t care about his family, but his family was accepting Abhira. He stumbles. Abhira comes and holds him. He leaves. Abhira thinks to herself that she had come tto talk to Armaan, but like always, he came to the conclusion without hearing her.

Ruhi and Abhira argue. Abhira asks Ruhi why she is scolding her, instead she should do what she does best, convince Armaan that everything is Abhira’s fault. Ruhi says she is wrong, she will listen. Ruhi says to Abhira be thankful to them, they gave you a place here, you are just hurting them, and you don’t care about this family. Abhira cries.

Kaveri sits in her room and thinks of everyone’s words. Sanjay says he asked Maasa to let him handle this case, but she trusted Armaan, he has no time, and he does what Abhira wants. Kajal says I trust him, he won’t let Maasa go to jail, and today, he scolded Abhira in front of everyone. Sanjay says that was an act, they pretend to fight all the time, but Armaan does what Abhira wants him to do.

Madhav and Vidya also talk. He says he believes in Armaan, but he can’t see his son tolerating every danger coming on the family, he will burn to protect Maasa, he is worried for both. Vidya reaches out to hold him but then stops.

Manoj says I feel helpless, Maasa can get jailed tomorrow, the entire family will shatter. Manisha says be positive, she won’t go anywhere. Charu and the other kids also talk. Aarryan says he is scared that nothing can save Dadi sa now Vidya takes a glass of milk for Kaveri. She says I know you are worried, you can share anything with me. Dadi holds her. She sees Abhira outside the door and says we will talk once the case is over.

Armaan talks to somebody on the phone. He says we will win the case. Ruhi sees Abhira leaving. Armaan peeks inside the guest room and looks for Abhira. Ruhi sees Abhira leaving. She follows her and thinks to herself that she has to stop her. Armaan comes and asks her if she saw Abhira.

Ruhi to Armaan that Abhira just went out, go and stop her. Armaan goes out and calls out Abhira. He recalls his words from thhe morning. He calls her. He says don’t know where she went. He takes his car.

Sanjay comes and stops him. He says Abhirra has tapped Maasa and ran away because she knows after tonight she won't be able to show her face to anyone in the family. Armaan says he doesn't think so. Sanjay says then she has gone to steal again as no one would stop her at this time. Armaan says he will go and get her, then he can ask her this question.

Sanjay says Maasa can get jailed tomorrow because of her, prepare for the case, think about her, this is your duty. Armana says you are wrong, Abhira left the house at 2 am, and as a husband, it is my wife back safely, I'm ready for Dadi’s sake, I will tell you the verdict, whoever comes to fight me in the court will lose. He leaves. Ruhi looks on.

Sanjay says Armaan will come in Abhira’s words again. Armaan comes to the office and shouts Abhira's name. The guard says she isn’t here. Armaan asks where is she. Guard says I don’t know. Armaan calls her. He sees Akshara and Abhira’s picture in the frame. He gets Abhira’s message… spend the precious moments with Dadisa. He says she means Dadisa will go to jail tomorrow.

Kajal says I can’t believe Abhira left. Sanjay says she has run away, she has stolen the papers and given them to her boss. Charu thinks they got upset because of me. She recalls keeping the papers in Dev’s cabin to help him. She thinks I thought I was helping Dev sir and supporting the truth, I didn’t know they would get after Abhira bhabhi. Manisha says I can’t forgive her. Vidya says it's good that she left the house. They see Armaan at the door. The episode ends here.

