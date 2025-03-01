Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 1: Kaveri reveals BIG secret about Armaan's childhood; latter blames Vidya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 1: Abhira tells Shivani that she and Armaan will take her to Haridwar. Shivani requests them that she wants to go with the workers. Abhira expresses her disbelief and asks Shivani to tell the truth. Abhira threatens the two workers, saying that she is a lawyer and will file a case against them. The workers quickly confess the truth, saying that Vidya called them to take Shivani to the ashram in Haridwar. The workers then reveal that Vidya and Kaveri paid them for years to keep Shivani in the aashram.

This revelation leaves everyone in shock. Abhira questions Vidya for knowing about Shivani living in the ashram and being aware of Kaveri's secret. Armaan is shocked to learn that Abhira knows about Kaveri sending money to the ashram. When he asks her, Abhira confesses that she decided to hide the truth about Kaveri in order to keep the family together.

Armaan is devastated to learn the truth about Vidya, who kept him away from Shivani. He expresses his disbelief and confronts Vidya for his actions. He breaks down, recalling how he was separated from his mother in childhood. Armaan questioned Vidya for keeping him away from Shivani and mentioned how he used to cry in sleep while remembering his mother.

Vidya angrily confesses that she kept a secret from him. She admits knowing about Shivani being alive. Vidya tells Armaan that she purposely kept him away from his mother. Armaan is shocked. Abhira also expresses his disbelief. She questions Kaveri for cheating the family. Kaveri reveals a big secret about Armaan's life and tells everyone how Madhav fell for Shivani and then married her without letting her know. Kaveri firmly states that she knew nothing about Shivani, so she never accepted her as her daughter-in-law.

Advertisement

Kaveri says how she was scared to lose Madhav. She confessed that she wanted Madhav and Shivani separated when Armaan was born. Kaveri shares that Armaan, Shivani and Madhav met with an accident, and she got Shivani treated in a separate hospital. She said how she sent Armaan to an orphanage after the accident.

Kaveri reveals that after Madhav gained consciousness, she lied to him, saying that Shivani and Armaan had died in the accident. Kaveri admits to lying to Shivani about Madhav and Armaan's deaths. She recalled how she had somehow convinced Madhav to marry Vidya. After Vidya and Madhav got married, the latter learned about Armaan being alive but was scared whether Vidya would accept Armaan or not.

Kaveri reveals that she informed Vidya about Shivani being alive. She says that Vidya accepted Armaan because she wanted to gain Madhav's love. Kaveri praised Vidya for being a real mother to Armaan. She tells Armaan to not doubt Vidya's intention because she dedicated her life to him. Vidya tries to convince Armaan but he refuses to listen to her. Armaan slams Vidya for lying to him and reminds her how he was ready to sacrifice Abhira because of her. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.