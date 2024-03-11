Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1225: The Episode starts with Vidya praying for Armaan and Rohit. Ruhi waits for Armaan's message with her phone in her hand. Dadi looks at her and folds her hands to pray.

Abhira runs to the car and shouts Armaan. She checks the inside and finds Armaan nowhere. Armaan comes from behind. Abhira sees him and hugs him. She asks whether you are okay. He says I'm fine; the car is also fine.

Armaan asks Abhira if she can also drive an auto. She says you don't know me yet. Armaan says he will know her well in this one year. Abhira replies that one year is not enough; getting to know her will take him a lifetime. She pauses and looks at Armaan. The Auto driver shouts if she has to go ahead or he will leave.

The Goenkas wait for Armaan along with VB and Manav. Suwarna argues with Manish. Surekha says to talk to Kaveri Ji and ask her to keep Armaan out of this matter. Suwarna says she is right. She tells Manish that she should think of his friend's reputation. Manish apologizes to VB.

Armaan and Abhira are on the way in the auto-rickshaw. She says I promised Parnanu I would help Ruhi move on; we must do this work. Armaan holds her and asks the driver to drive carefully. The driver says sorry, there was a breaker. Abhira asks why did you hold me? Are you taking advantage of the situation?

Armaan says you were going to fall; I'm mad to sit in this auto with you. She asks the driver to take the right turn ahead as they will reach Parnanu's home. Armaan thinks of Ruhi's words. He says to take a U-turn. I don't want to meet Manav; I don't want Ruhi to get married again.

Manish calls him. Abhira recalls Manish's words and says take a U-turn; we will go there. Abhira and Armaan argue. Armaan says she needs to stop interfering in Ruhi's life. He gets down the auto and asks Abhira to go anywhere she wants. He takes his bag. It gets tangled with Abhira's bag belt.

Abhira gets down from the auto and takes out a scissor to cut the strap. Armaan says he is handling it, but Abhira says he is making it more difficult. She takes a scissor and cuts the belt. She says we have to make tough decisions and have courage; maybe you don't have that courage. She leaves.

Vidya asks Charu if Abhira came with her. Charu says no, she was busy in Nanisa's case. Sanjay says Abhira will not leave her stubbornness. Ruhi looks lost as she serves tea to everyone. Vidya and Kaveri notice this.

Kaveri asks Ruhi are you thinking about Armaan. Ruhi says yes. Dadi says I'm also thinking the same thing. I don't know what he said to Manav. Armaan comes. Dadi asks did you like Manav for Ruhi?

Manish calls Kaveri. She says I think it's good news and picks up the call. Manish asks where Armaan is; why didn't he come to meet Manav? He isn't answering, so keep him out of this matter; we will see it. He ends the call.

Dadi says to Armaan, you will go and meet Manav tomorrow. A lady meets Abhira and says you are handling this case; my husband is hospitalized; please help me. Abhira says my firm is trying to help the people, you go to the reception, and they will help you; you can call me for any help. The lady thanks her.

Armaan goes upstairs. He almost misses a step. Abhira walks on the road and thinks of Armaan and the case. He slips. She comes in front of a car. Ruhi holds his hand. Abhira gets hit and shouts Armaan. Ruhi asks are you fine?

He asks why did you tell Dadi I will meet Manav? Ruhi asks why didn't you meet Manav? Because you were scared he might be a good person, and then you have to choose him for me; you can't do this because you still… His phone rings. A man asks if he is Armaan Poddar. Armaan says yes and asks him about Abhira. The man says she met with an accident and is admitted to the city hospital. Ruhi asks what happened. Armaan says Abhira and runs. He falls on his way and breaks the vase. Ruhi stands there stunned.

Armaan comes to the hospital. The doctor asks him to fill out the form. Armaan requests he do the formality later and let him see Abhira once. The doctor says she is fine and leaves. Armaan cries and recalls Abhira's words. While filling out the form, he cries and thinks that he doesn't know anything about Abhira. He wonders about her date of birth, the patient's allergy, and any past medical history. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

