Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 20, 2023: Ruhi tells her family about her feelings for Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1114: The episode begins with Ruhi asking her family what's happening as she picks up the shagun sent by the Poddar family. Surekha tells her that the Poddars have proposed marriage for her with Rohit. Surekha expresses happiness and urges Ruhi to say yes. However, Ruhi reveals that she loves someone else, a guy she met at the Mussoorie resort.

Surekha is surprised that Ruhi has made such a quick decision. Ruhi explains that her feelings are deep and genuine for this guy, whom she considers her soul mate. Manish inquires about the guy's details, but Ruhi asks for some time before revealing them. Manish assures her that they won't go against her wishes. Ruhi appreciates her parnanu and hugs him.

Meanwhile, Armaan sends Ruhi an audio message about their upcoming first date. Surekha expresses doubt to Manish, but he defends Ruhi's love. Suwarna shares her concerns, recalling past experiences in the family that have only resulted in disasters.

Ruhi listens to Armaan's message and replies, and they continue chatting happily. Vidya interrupts Armaan, causing him to drop his phone in fear. Vidya informs him about Maasa wanting to discuss something regarding marriage but clarifies that it's about Rohit's marriage, not Armaan's. Armaan is relieved and jokingly says he thought it was about his marriage. Vidya confirms they have found a girl for Rohit, and Armaan agrees to see her picture later. Dadi calls Vidya, and she leaves, leaving Armaan to check Ruhi's message.

Abhira takes pictures of a couple staying in their resort. While talking to them, she hears someone crying and goes to find the person. To her surprise, she finds Yuvraj, who grabs her hand. Abhira is shocked to see him and insists that his actions are harassment, not love. Yuvraj declares his love for her, but Abhira asks him to leave her alone. Yuvraj refuses and even holds her feet. Smita and Anurag witness the scene.

Meanwhile, Akshara discusses Yuvraj with Kipling, expressing her concerns. Yuvraj continues to harass Abhira. The couple staying at the resort intervenes, asking Yuvraj to leave Abhira. Yuvraj becomes angry, and Anurag steps in. Yuvraj falls, as Anurag kicks him. Akshara and Kipling arrive, and Abhira suggests taking action against Yuvraj. The situation escalates when Yuvraj knocks Anurag down with his car. Smita is devastated, and they rush Anurag to the hospital, where he ultimately passes away.

Smita blames Yuvraj for Anurag's death. Akshara, fueled by anger, goes to Yuvraj's house, demanding he surrender. However, Yuvraj is not at home, and his father, Jagrat, denies any wrongdoing. The police, influenced by Jagrat's political influence, hesitate to search thoroughly. Akshara informs Abhira that Jagrat has hidden Yuvraj. Smita grieves for Anurag, and Akshara, recalling her past losses, reassures Abhira not to be scared. She vows to protect her daughter and decides to confront the situation head-on.

Advertisement

In another scene, Vidya prepares a paste and instructs Manisha to apply it to the children. The family gathers for a puja, and Armaan and Rohit join. Dadi explains the significance of a continuously burning lamp. During the ritual, Armaan daydreams about Ruhi, and the family engages in chanting. Armaan is lost in his thoughts and dreams that Ruhi is there. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19, 2023: Armaan and Ruhi finally meet