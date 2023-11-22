Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 22, 2023: Ruhi gets stood up on date with Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1116: Today's episode starts with Akshara talking to someone over call and asking to prepare the chargesheet. Yuvraj gets out of jail, surprising Abhira and Akshara outside the police station. He tells them not to worry and suggests that Abhira should have a bridal facial before their wedding. Yuvraj claims Akshara can't get him arrested and challenges them. Abhira vows to wait for him in court.

Meanwhile, Rohit and Armaan play chess and discuss the case. Armaan wants Rohit to win, and Dadi is happy to see them. Armaan gives Rohit tips to prepare for the case but defeats him in the game. Dadi worries about Rohit's future and wishes that Rohit would learn to win. As Rohit loses to Armaan, he gives him his bike. Armaan is excited about meeting Ruhi but doesn't tell Rohit.

Abhira urges Akshara to leave Mussoorie and go to Delhi. Akshara recalls her lost family members and refuses to run away. Abhira is concerned for Akshara's safety, but she encourages Abhira to fight against injustice instead of running. Akshara shares the story of Smita, who lost her husband on their honeymoon, to motivate Abhira. Abhira agrees to fight the case and promises to leave once justice is served.

Ruhi is eager to meet Armaan, and Manish tells Surekha not to suspect Ruhi. Suwarna worries that Ruhi might make the wrong choice. Rohit teases Armaan about Ruhi and suggests a double date if his marriage is fixed. Armaan likes the idea and hugs Rohit.

Abhira tells Akshara that she posted about Yuvraj on social media. Yuvraj finds out about the viral video and gets worried. Jagrat advises him to avoid the media. Concerned for Yuvraj, Jagrat talks to Sanjay and asks him to send Armaan Poddar to defend Yuvraj. Sanjay assures that his firm will help Yuvraj. He calls Armaan, who is decorating a table with flowers while waiting for Ruhi. Sanjay summons him home, telling him to leave his work. Armaan informs Ruhi that he has to leave for an urgent case.

Ruhi receives Armaan's message when she arrives. Armaan plans to return and meet her later. At home, Sanjay hands Armaan tickets to Mussoorie. Armaan says he has other work, but Sanjay insists, saying Jagrat personally called for Armaan's help. Dadi encourages Armaan to bring pride to the family. Despite Ruhi's calls and texts, Armaan ignores her in front of his family. He heads to Mussoorie, as Ruhi keeps on waiting for him. His phone turns off.

Armaan tries to make a call using Sanjay's phone but can't remember Ruhi's number. Ruhi loses hope while waiting. She believes Armaan won't let her down. Abhira hopes Akshara wins against Yuvraj's lawyer. Armaan attempts to charge his phone but accidentally drops it on the road, breaking it. Ruhi is asked to leave the cafe as the booking time ends. Sanjay advises Armaan to get a new phone and catch the flight. Armaan regrets ditching Ruhi on their date and promises to come back for her. Ruhi walks out of the café in tears. The episode ends here.

