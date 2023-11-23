Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 23, 2023: Armaan and Akshara face each other in court

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1117: Abhira calls Akshara but gets worried when Akshara doesn't pick up. Armaan arrives in Mussoorie to meet Yuvraj. While Armaan is distracted making a call to Ruhi, he and Abhira accidentally bump into each other at a crossroads, leading to an argument. Both receive messages from their loved ones. Abhira taunts Armaan for being jobless and on vacation in Mussoorie. Armaan defends himself, saying he's there for work.

On the other hand, Ruhi lies to her family about her canceled date, stating that she had some urgent office work. Manish advises her to balance her personal life and work, not letting her take work calls. Later, she tells the truth to her friend that she was stood up by Armaan. Her friend advises Ruhi not to wait for Armaan and to let him go, but Ruhi refuses, expressing her love for Armaan.

Abhira informs Akshara about a lawyer visiting Yuvraj's house, and they discuss fighting for justice for Smita. Akshara asks Abhira about the dent on the vehicle. She encourages Abhira to focus on the case, and gather proof. They are determined to win the case.

Jagrat thanks Sanjay for sending Armaan but Sanjay cautions him not to reveal the entire truth to him. Sanjay emphasizes that Armaan will only believe Yuvraj is innocent if he doesn’t know the truth. Yuvraj and Jagrat decide to make their driver the culprit in front of Armaan.

Armaan questions Yuvraj about the drunk driver. Yuvraj makes up a fake story to trick Armaan. Armaan wants to confirm if the driver is at fault and tells Jagrat and Yuvraj not to worry if they aren't framing the driver. Armaan checks the driver's phone for bank account details but finds nothing. He apologizes, and when Armaan returns the phone, the driver gets a money transfer notification. Yuvraj asks Armaan to save him.

Yuvraj lies, saying the opposition party wants to ruin Jagrat's reputation and claims he wants to help Anurag's family. Armaan agrees to meet Anurag's lawyer. Yuvraj informs that Akshara is fighting Anurag's case. Armaan instructs his assistant to check the driver's and his family's bank accounts but remains unconvinced of Yuvraj's innocence. Reporters approach Armaan for questions. Abhira hides behind the leaves to find out who is fighting Yuvraj’s case.

Armaan considers calling Ruhi but receives a call from Sanjay instead, updating him on the case. Sanjay notes Armaan's determination and urges him to win the case for Dadi's sake. Armaan assures that he will and reveals that Akshara is the opposition's lawyer.

Sanjay mentions that she's not a competitor. Armaan says that it won't be easy to beat her. Akshara is surprised Armaan is defending Yuvraj. Abhira criticizes Armaan for becoming a big successful lawyer by saving criminals. Armaan visits, overhearing Abhira's negative judgment. Akshara apologizes, and Abhira hides the files. Armaan says he's there to discuss the case, but Akshara refuses, claiming she doesn't care who wins as long as the truth prevails.

She accuses Armaan of not supporting the truth. Confused, Armaan sees the opposition minister meeting Akshara with gifts. He questions if Yuvraj might be right. Reviewing CCTV footage, he sees the driver at the wheel.

Later, Yuvraj pretends to be innocent in front of Akshara at the court, fooling Armaan. Yuvraj makes love gestures, making Abhira tense. Armaan seeks Akshara's blessings, and she advises him to always support the truth. Abhira taunts Armaan for saving a criminal. He urges her not to pass judgment, but she insists on supporting the truth.

Armaan presents CCTV footage showing Yuvraj's driver driving during the accident. Akshara challenges its authenticity but tells Abhira not to worry. The driver confesses in court. Armaan claims innocence for Yuvraj. Akshara brings forth an eyewitness against Yuvraj. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.