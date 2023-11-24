Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 24, 2023: Yuvraj frames Abhira and lies to Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1118: The episode begins with Akshara telling the judge that Smita Negi is an eyewitness. The judge allows her to testify, and Smita goes into the witness box. Akshara asks her what she saw, and Smita says that Yuvraj hit Anurag with his car. Akshara emphasizes that Smita, who lost her life partner, has no reason to lie. Armaan cross questions Smita and says that Yuvraj had no motive to kill Anurag.

Smita insists that she saw Yuvraj, and Armaan suggests she might be confused. However, Smita stands firm. Akshara then calls Abhira to the witness box and asks her about Yuvraj. Abhira reveals that Yuvraj had been stalking her and shares details of his inappropriate behavior. She explains that Anurag had helped her when Yuvraj misbehaved, and Yuvraj killed him. Armaan is shocked and tells the court that he needs time to check the facts.

The judge schedules the next hearing for two days later. Armaan insists on finding out the facts first. Armaan goes to the market, questioning people about Yuvraj. He talks to a resort worker who confirms Yuvraj's visits but doesn't know more. Armaan continues asking around, and someone warns Yuvraj about Armaan's activities.

Akshara is worried that Yuvraj might blame Abhira. Abhira reassures her, saying she can handle it and won't be scared of Armaan. He confronts Yuvraj and accuses him of lying. Jagrat defends Yuvraj, claiming they are concealing the truth. Armaan argues that Yuvraj stalked Abhira. Yuvraj defends himself, claiming it was a mistake out of love. Armaan points out the difference between love and stalking and questions Yuvraj about being with Abhira during the fight with Anurag. Yuvraj denies wrongdoing, portraying Abhira as manipulative and claiming she used him for his money.

Armaan realizes he can't trust Yuvraj and plans to talk to Abhira. Meanwhile, Ruhi suspects that something might have happened to Armaan and shares her concerns with Manish and Surekha. Ruhi receives a call from an unknown number and wonders if it's Armaan calling from a different number.

A man carries burning coal but stumbles and drops it. Abhira pulls Armaan away, saving him. Meanwhile, Sanjay calls Armaan and informs him that his dad got shot. Armaan is shocked and drops the phone. Madhav, Armaan's father, receives treatment at the hospital. Rohit is upset, and Sanjay tries to console him, emphasizing that Madhav is strong.

Vidya and Dadi also express their concern. Armaan is devastated, and Abhira hands him the phone when Ruhi calls. Armaan struggles with the news, and Abhira answers the call and manages the situation. Shefali calls, and Abhira informs her that Armaan doesn't want to talk. She doubts Armaan's relationship, thinking Abhira is close to him.

Armaan talks to Rohit, who reassures him that their dad's operation was successful. Sanjay encourages Armaan to focus on the case and assures him that they are all there for support. Abhira finds it odd that Armaan's uncle is more concerned about winning or losing the case despite Armaan's father being in the hospital. She gives Armaan a glass of water, while Shefali questions Armaan's feelings. Ruhi considers the facts but is unsure. The episode ends here.

