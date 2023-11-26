Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 26, 2023: Rohit and his family visit Goenkas to fix roka

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1120: The episode begins with Abhira expressing her frustration about Yuvraj's harassment. She asks Armaan if he still wants to hear the truth and tells him everything about the harassment. She fears for her mom's safety and wants to move to Delhi. Akshara arrives and checks on Abhira, who reveals she has proof against Yuvraj. Armaan, also present, gives the blood test reports of Yuvraj as evidence. Akshara blesses Armaan, but he apologizes for not being a good lawyer.

Armaan confronts Yuvraj, who admits to loving Abhira. Armaan, no longer Yuvraj's lawyer, beats him. Yuvraj claims his love for Abhira and declares his intention to marry her. Jagrat questions Yuvraj about saving his family's reputation. Armaan decides to leave, despite the family's concerns.

On the other hand, Dadi and the family prepare for Rohit's shagun ceremony. Madhav joins them and asks if he can join as nobody bothered to inform him about his son's marraige, and Dadi mentions the importance of the occasion. Manisha suggests that Ruhi could marry Armaan as he is the elder brother. Armaan, reflecting on Akshara Ma'am's teachings, decides to convince Dadi. Then he remembers to call Ruhi, wishing she would unblock him.

At the shagun ceremony, the family teases Rohit. Meanwhile, Armaan contemplates his actions and tries to mend things with Ruhi. On the other hand, Ruhi, hesitant and hurt, gets ready for the ceremony and decides to trust her family's decisions.

Back at the resort, the lights go out. Abhira receives a call from Akshara. She tells her mother that she'd paid the bill and would check the power grid. Yuvraj approaches Abhira, trying to grab her, and a goon threatens Akshara with a gun. Feeling scared, Abhira turned to see Akshara and asks why she didn't check the grid. Akshara explains that she came to check the evidence. When the lights come back on, they discover the broken pieces of the pen drive. Akshara suspects Yuvraj's involvement.

Later, Sanjay expresses that he can't believe Armaan would go against them. Vidya feels Armaan may have a reason, but Dadi is upset with him. Armaan argues with Sanjay, insisting he did the right thing. Dadi decides that Sanjay will fight Yuvraj's case after the rasam.

At the engagement ceremony, Goenkas welcomes the Poddar family at their residence. Dadi expresses her focus on Rohit's big day, not Armaan's mistake. Armaan, feeling disappointed, recalls Dadi's words and thinks he let her down. Meanwhile, Abhira tries to convince Yuvraj's driver to tell the truth for his child's sake. Despite his hesitation, he refuses to open the door and asks Abhira to go away, leaving Abhira saddened. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 24, 2023: Yuvraj frames Abhira and lies to Armaan