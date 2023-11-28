Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 28, 2023: Rohit and Ruhi get engaged, Armaan returns

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1122: The episode begins with Akshara thanking Abhira and telling her she is proud of her. She shares that they won the case because of Abhira. Armaan stands there silently, and Sanjay, who seems angry, walks away.

Back at Udaipur, Dadi, Vidya, and Rohit visit the office, presenting Rohit with a new office as a gift. Dadi welcomes and encourages him to embrace his new responsibilities as Advocate Rohit Poddar. Vidya suggests choosing a ring for Ruhi, but Rohit hesitates, feeling unprepared. Dadi insists that he needs to overcome his fears and take on challenges.

Rohit confesses that without Armaan, he feels incapable, but Dadi encourages him to stand on his own. Rohit says that Armaan is the perfect grandson, son, and brother, asking Dadi to forgive him for his mistakes this time.

Abhira comforts Smita, assuring her that she doesn’t have to leave. Smita expresses gratitude but mentions she needs to learn to live without Anurag. Akshara reminds her that pain lingers, but we learn to manage it. She encourages Smita to reach out if she ever needs help.

Akshara decides to call Armaan for lunch, urging Abhira not to fight with him. Meanwhile, the resort staff delivers a letter to Abhira, revealing it’s from Armaan. In the letter, Armaan thanks Akshara, apologizes to Abhira, and acknowledges the learnings and lessons.

Abhira realizes Armaan’s goodness and expresses regret for their previous conflicts. On the other hand, Armaan decides to attend Rohit’s engagement before attempting to win Ruhi’s heart.

At Rohit and Ruhi’s engagement ceremony, everyone celebrates. Dadi informs the family about the upcoming sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by the wedding in two days. Rohit waits for Armaan and asks Dadi to wait before they share the rings. Ruhi, however, is upset and leaves, sharing that she needs to change as soon as they exchange rings. She leaves before meeting Armaan.

As Armaan walks in, he witnesses Rohit and Ruhi exchanging rings. Rohit notices Armaan and rushes to greet him, expressing his joy. The family introduces Armaan as Rohit’s elder brother, and Rohit insists that Armaan joins them in dancing. They all take the stage and dance to the music.

Meanwhile, Suwarna keeps thinking about Ruhi’s words as she and Manish recognize Arrmaan from the resort. They realize they didn’t know that he was also a family member of the Poddars. The episode concludes with Armaan realizing that the Goenkas, including Ruhi, have been invited to the engagement.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

