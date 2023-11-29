Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 29, 2023: Armaan and Ruhi meet at Rohit’s engagement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1123: Today’s episode begins with Dadi doing a ritual to protect Armaan from any bad luck. Armaan claims that Dadi's resentment and disappointment in him are the only things that have an impact on him rather than the evil eye. Dadi reassures him and shares that Rohit has won a case.

Armaan suggests Dadi should dance, and she jokingly warns him of getting slapped. Despite reluctance, everyone convinces Dadi to dance, and she agrees with a smile. Armaan joins her in dancing, and everyone in the room joins in the fun.

Armaan then inquires about Rohit’s fiancée, who says that he forgot all about her the moment he met his elder brother. They go look for her. On the other hand, Ruhi, feeling hurt, decides to forget Armaan and cries. Unexpectedly, Armaan appears, and they are shocked to see each other.

Armaan smiles upon seeing Ruhi but stops when he notices the engagement ring. He wipes his tears, and Rohit joins them. Rohit introduces Armaan as his elder brother and Ruhi as his fiancée. He encourages them to talk.

Armaan introduces himself, and Rohit leaves to attend to something else. Ruhi doesn’t shake hands and walks away. Rohit returns and wonders where Ruhi went. Armaan explains that someone called her.

Meanwhile, Akshara sings a love song, and Abhira recalls Yuvraj and his threats. She expresses her fear to Akshara and requests that she leave the city for their safety. After some reluctance, Akshara agrees.

Ruhi, in distress, shouts and asks Armaan why he didn't call her despite having her number. She confronts him about not keeping his promise and avoiding her. Armaan tries to calm her down, but she pushes him away, revealing her disappointment about him not showing up for their date and lying to her.

Armaan defends himself, explaining that he had lost her number and went to Mussoorie for an important case. He shows call logs and voice notes as evidence of his attempts to contact her. Armaan emphasizes that he genuinely cares for Ruhi. He questions why she agreed to get engaged to his brother so quickly without trusting him. Ruhi, overwhelmed, cries, and Armaan is left emotional too. Meanwhile, Vidya and others look for Ruhi to click pictures with the guest. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 28, 2023: Rohit and Ruhi get engaged, Armaan returns