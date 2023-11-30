Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Nov 30, 2023: Armaan refuses to marry Ruhi, Prioritizes his family

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1124: The episode begins with Surekha looking for Ruhi. Armaan and Ruhi hide behind the curtains. Surekha wonders where Ruhi went and leaves. Ruhi urges Armaan to confess their love to Dadisa and everyone. She emphasizes that she has no claim on the ring. Armaan takes the ring, and Ruhi suggests facing the truth together. Manish expresses concern about Ruhi, but Dadi reassures him, saying girls take time for touch-ups. Suwarna prays for Ruhi.

Dadi notices Rohit, and Armaan watches from a distance. Dadi shares her joy about Rohit's engagement. Vidya praises Ruhi as the perfect girl for Rohit. Dadi expresses her happiness and says she wouldn't regret dying now. Kajal assures Dadi of a long life. Rohit questions why the women in his family are so emotional, and Vidya explains that he makes them emotional.

Armaan imagines a conversation with Dadi, Vidya, and Rohit, shedding tears when they vanish. All of them praise him as the perfect grandson, son, and brother. He opens his eyes to see his family. Ruhi lets go of Armaan's hand.

Meanwhile, Akshara gives Abhira a book, urging her to fulfill her dream of studying law. Abhira agrees and promises to become a lawyer. Armaan sits in his room, crying, and Ruhi consoles him, urging him to have the courage to accept their love. Armaan, however, insists on prioritizing his family over everything, including Ruhi. He recalls Dadi's words and expresses his deep love for Ruhi, suggesting that she deserves someone like Rohit who will keep her happy.

Vidya interrupts their conversation, and Armaan signals Ruhi to leave. They are shocked to see Vidya at the doorstep. Akshara, on the other hand, prepares to leave Mussorie for the sake of Abhira's education and career, recalling her sacrifices for her daughter. She gets emotional seeing the list of deceased that contains Abhimanyu's name.

Yuvraj discusses his desire for freedom and plans to marry Abhira in two days. His father assures him that he is trying his best. On the other hand, Ruhi stumbles, and Armaan restrains himself from stopping her. Vidya supports Ruhi, and Armaan witnesses Ruhi on stage with Rohit during a musical performance. All the cousins go up to the stage to take pictures with the couple. Vidya drags Armaan too and he takes his place beside Ruhi. The two look at each other. Armaan eventually leaves the stage without anybody noticing him. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: The episode was watched on Hotstar.

