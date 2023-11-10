Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 10, 2023: Armaan and Abhira get into argument

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1104, November 10, 2023: The scene opens with Manish smiling as Akshara asks Abhira whose Parnana she is talking about. Abhira mentions a cute uncle but forgets the name. She asks her to come outside to see all the arrangements. Akshara plans to change before joining and Abhira agrees.

Akshara and Abhira check the dinner arrangement. Akshara misses seeing the Goenkas' name board, which Abhira fixes. The Goenkas arrive for dinner, and both Akshara and Abhira carry out their duties. Abhira thanks Manish for starting the stove and mentions her mom's visit, saying she's very sweet, which Manish jokes that he finds hard to believe. Abhira welcomes the Poddars, and things seem to be going well until a disagreement arises over a dish during dinner.

Later, Akshara meets Armaan who recognises her as a past visiting faculty member at Delhi Law University. They chat briefly, and he expresses a desire for her to meet his family. Abhira serves food to the Goenkas, and in the midst of the dinner, the curtains fall between the Goenkas and Poddar dinner table.

Armaan introduces Akshara to his family, and a small exchange occurs between Akshara and Sanjay regarding her legal practice. Armaan's family enquires about her practice and frowns upon hearing that she practices at the district court. They also joke about Akshara receiving low fees from the clients in this small town.

During dinner, a conflict arises between Abhira and one of the guests over a dish she prepared, leading to raised voices and Abhira leaving after Akshara intervenes. Arrmaan's mother asks Abhira about a dish prepared from cabbage. She informs them that her mother does organic farming and all the vegetables prepared are from their farm. They are washed well under the water before cooking. As they do not use turmeric and salt to wash vegetables, Nanisa and others leave the dinner table after insulting Abhira.

Akshara comes and asks Abhira to apologise who refuses because she believes she was not at fault. However, she tells everyone sorry and leaves. Akshara asks Armaan to take care of things and says sorry. Later, Armaan tries to mend the situation and pleases his family by cooking noodles for his angry grandmother and mother. He expresses his concerns about Abhira causing trouble. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 9, 2023: Armaan saves Ruhi from accident