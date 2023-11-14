Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 14, 2023: Akshara and Manish finally meet

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1108, November 14, 2023: Today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Armaan and Ruhi happily thinking about each other in their rooms. Armaan plans to tell Ruhi the truth over the phone. However, when he calls her, he is surprised to hear Abhira's voice, who explains there's a connection issue. She continues talking, and this irritates him.

Feeling frustrated, Armaan reveals the truth and expresses his feelings to Ruhi the next day. Later, he accidentally bumps into Abhira, causing her towel to fall. An annoyed Abhira asks him to fix it. She plays a YouTube video on making swans from towels and asks him to make it before she returns quickly.

Meanwhile, Manish and Abhira share rum chocolates and chat. Manish complains about Ruhi's policing of his sweet consumption, while Abhira praises Manish's family and contrasts them with the Poddars. Abhira confesses to Manish that she feels jealous seeing his happy family, as her family consists only of herself and her mother. When Akshara searches for Abhira, the latter excitedly points out her mother. However, Manish, in a drunken state, doesn't see her clearly.

Akshara, fearing that her long-hidden secret may be revealed, rushes to Manish's aid as he stumbles. Flashbacks of Akkshara's memories flood Manish. She instructs her staff to take him to his room and helps him with his shoelaces. As Manish accidentally touches her head, Akshara also touches his feet to seek blessings.

The next morning, Akshara prays and wonders what signs the universe is giving her. She thinks about how she left home so many years back, and now her entire family is here. Abhira confronts her, and despite scolding her for coming home drunk, Akshara learns it was the rum chocolates she ate with Manish. She gives Abhira lemonade, who asks her to provide Manish with a glass, too, as he must be having a headache.

Swarna scolds Manish for drinking, and he admits it was the rum chocolates. He also talks about his memories with Akshara and how she once got drunk on rum chocolates. Ruhi listens to the conversation and accuses him of still loving the woman who killed her mother. Manish apologizes and promises not to mention Akshara again. Meanwhile, overhearing the conversation, Akshara realizes it's best to stay away from the Goenkas.

On the other hand, Armaan and Vidha get ready to meet the Goenkas but are surprised to find each other outside the Goenkas' room. The staff also informed them that the family had left. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

