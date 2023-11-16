Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 16, 2023: Rohit returns to Poddar household

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1110, November 16, 2023: The episode starts with Armaan and Kiara engaged in a conversation with Manisha. Despite her willingness to support her studies, Manisha expresses reluctance regarding dance, stating that Mummysa will never agree. Armaan assures her and decides to speak with Dadi about it. Manisha teases him about getting a scolding, and Armaan, undeterred walks away to talk to Nani.

Meanwhile, Dadi instructs Vidya to prepare for Diwali as Madhav presents her with a diary. Dadi suggests changing the gift this year, but Madhav insists that his gift will remain consistent just like her attitude. Sanjay interrupts, offering an antique binoculars as a souvenir from Mussorie to Madhav. Madhav refuses the costly gift, considering it a bribe. The two talk about facing each other the next day at court.

Kiara asks Armaan not to talk to Dadi about her dance career at the moment. Dadi, in the midst of family banter, acknowledges Sanjay’s efforts in upholding the family’s traditions, despite him being the son-in-law.

On the other hand, Jagrat apologizes to Akshara for his son's behavior and promises to ensure he doesn't trouble her daughter in the future. He also tells her that he will teach him a lesson.

In another scene, Abhira discusses relationships with a couple, who inquire about her chemistry with a certain intense-looking guy, who is none other than Armaan. Abhira dismisses the idea of marrying someone like him.

Akshara returns with a smile on her face and shares her conversation with Jagrat. The mother and daughter look delighted. However, Jagrat warns Yuvraj not to look at the girl, but only for two days until the elections pass. He also thinks to himself that his son is in love, and it would be impossible for him to keep him away from the girl.

Simultaneously, in the Poddar household, Armaan assists Manoj with a legal case, proposing a winning strategy. Armaan does not take credit, and Manoj praises him as his Guru who doesn't take credit. Armaan requests a badminton match as Guru Dakshina.

Later, Armaan realizes he forgot to call Ruhi and as he takes out his wallet, somebody snatches it from his hand. A chase ensues, and Armaan catches the thief, who turns out to be Rohit. Dadi and Vidya join the reunion, expressing joy at Rohit's return. Rohit hugs Dadi and his maa as Armaan captures the moment on his phone. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

