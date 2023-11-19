Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19, 2023: Armaan and Ruhi finally meet

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1113: The episode begins with Dadi telling Armaan to pick up the diya. Armaan takes the diya and places it, praying to keep his cousins and Ruhi happy. Everyone enjoys playing with fireworks. Armaan takes Rohit aside, who asks if he spoke to that girl in the chit. Armaan explains that she's his client and mentions that Rohit still has the chit. Meanwhile, he hears the sound of anklets. Vidya approaches and instructs Armaan to go to the temple and distribute the coins and sweets.

Armaan agrees to Vidya but also asks Rohit to give him the chit. Vidya asks if he has other work, to which Armaan replies that nothing is more important than following Dadi's instructions. He leaves.

Vidya questions Rohit about meeting the Goenkas. She asks him about Ruhi too, and Rohit blushes. Dadi overhears Vidya asking if Ruhi was there and if Rohit met her. Rohit leaves, and Dadi and Vidya note that he seems to be blushing. Then they light firecrackers to celebrate the festival.

Meanwhile, Abhira arranges the diyas in the reception and sees pictures of Goenkas and Armaan on a board. At the same time, Yuvraj appears and greets her. Ruhi sees his reflection on the board. He covers her face from behind and kidnaps her.

Armaan, at the temple, thinks about Ruhi and stumbles on the stairs. Ruhi arrives and holds the tray. They pray together and Ruhi leaves. She shares that it might be infatuation. He urges her to hear him out once, and then he won't bother her.

Yuvraj questions Abhira about her preference for the engagement ring. He says that he seems to know what the problem is and suggests calling her mother. On the other hand, Akshara looks for Abhira.

Ruhi confronts Armaan about not trying to meet or call her. Armaan insists he tried a lot, and Ruhi says she waited for him. They hug, tie a chunri to a tree, and pray that they stay in each other’s lives forever.

Yuvraj forces Abhira to choose a ring and forces her to wear them. He suggests calling her mother to help her decide. Abhira agrees and asks that Yuvraj will learn what a mother is like.

Manisha and Vidya visit the Goenkas, and Surekha assumes they have something important to discuss. Vidya confirms this, saying they have an important matter to discuss. They present Rohit's proposal for Ruhi, surprising everyone. Meanwhile, Armaan and Ruhi, holding hands, walk together and express their love by celebrating with fireworks.

Vidya suggests Ruhi is a perfect match for Rohit, emphasizing their families' good reputation. Swarna and Manish express concern about Ruhi's feelings. Vidya assures them they won't proceed with the relationship if it's against Ruhi's wishes. Surekha highlights Ruhi's background, but Vidya assures them that they value Ruhi for who she is now, and do not care for her past. Vidya praises Ruhi's family values and the desire for a joint family.

Meanwhile, Armaan and Ruhi share a romantic moment, with Armaan promising eternal love. Abhira and Akshara complain to Jagrat about Yuvraj's behavior. Akshara expresses concern about Yuvraj's lack of manners and character. Jagrat defends Yuvraj, emphasizing their wealth and social standing should be enough for Akshara. Akshara warns them against forcing Abhira into marriage and throws the shagun in front of them. The episode ends here.

