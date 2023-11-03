Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 3, 2023: Abhimanyu leaves home to accompany Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1097, November 3, 2023: The episode begins with Akshara leaving the house. Kairav and Muskaan approach her, expressing their desire to go with her. Akshara questions their decision and advises them to go back home to prevent the family from falling apart. Kairav insists that they want to accompany her and talk to Manish.

Akshara mentions that Ruhi's happiness is of utmost importance, and she makes a promise to Aarohi to protect Ruhi. Muskaan reassures her that they will raise Ruhi well, and Manish's anger will eventually subside. Akshara insists that things won't go back to normal for Ruhi and everyone. Kairav reminds them that they have not spoken to each other for six years due to a similar reason, and he doesn't want to lose another sister. Akshara pleads with them to let her go for Ruhi's sake, as she believes Ruhi deserves happiness, and that can only happen if she leaves. Muskaan nods in agreement, and Kairav sheds tears.

Akshara shares an emotional hug with Kairav, who promises that she will return soon. She also requests him not to mention her name in front of Ruhi. Kairav questions her sudden decisions and whether he has lost the right to miss her. She shared that he should forget her if necessary and focus on loving Ruhi. Kairav promises to fulfill her last wish.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu talks to Manjari and expresses that Akshara has just lost her sister, and it's not her fault. However, Manjari implies that Akshara is to blame. Abhimanyu argues that life and death are not in human hands but in God's hands, and he needs to go to Akshara since she took Abhir with her and left the house. But Manjari insists that Ruhi needs him, but Abhimanyu mentions that everyone else will take care of Ruhi. He expresses his determination not to leave Akshara alone in pain this time, and he'll always be there for Ruhi.

As Akshara and Abhir are on their way, Abhimanyu unexpectedly appears in front of their car to stop them. Akshara notices him. Abhimanyu shares that she needs him, despite her being strong and independent. He insists that he won't be able to bear the pain alone and wants to be with her. Akshara argues that he should be with Ruhi, but Abhimanyu points out that both families are there to take care of Ruhi. Akshara explains her decision, but Abhimanyu asserts his right to decide and expresses that he won't repeat the mistake of leaving her alone. He wants to become a part of her life, regardless of what the relationship is called.

Akshara inquires about Manish's condition. Manish, on the other hand, is seen reminiscing about a past moment involving Akshara. He recalls a gift exchange, with Akshara giving him a brooch and Manish gifting her a watch. She hesitates to accept the watch, but Manish insists, saying that life is about spending time with family. Akshara thanks him and carefully keeps the watch. However, in his moment of anger, Manish breaks the brooch. He sits and cries, expressing his regret for not being able to protect Aarohi and Akshara.

Advertisement

Abhimanyu and Akshara continue their conversation while Abhir listens. Abhir complains that Ruhi spoke rudely to Akshara, which is why she left the house. Abhimanyu clarifies that Akshara can't get angry with Ruhi, and he can't fully explain the situation to Abhir. He emphasizes the importance of supporting Akshara, who is expecting a baby, and he asks Abhir to help take care of her. Akshara suggests that they should go far from their current place. Meanwhile, Mahima and Shefali console Manjiri, who cries over the loss of her son, Abhimanyu as she believes he will never return to her. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 2, 2023: Akshara leaves house after Aarohi’s death