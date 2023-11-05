Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 5, 2023: Abhimanyu and Abhir killed in landslide

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1099, November 5, 2023: Today's episode starts with Abhir, looking at a photograph as he imagines welcoming Abhimanyu, Akshara, and their baby as they return home. In his imagination, he performs an aarti to welcome them. Abhi lovingly hands the baby to Abhir, and they capture this beautiful moment with a photograph. As Abhimanyu and Akshara settle down to work, Abhir takes care of the baby, and they look like a perfect family.

Akshara and Abhimanyu's thoughts return to Abhir. They put him to sleep, and sit together to recall the loss of Aarohi. Despite their own complicated situation, they are determined to ensure that both babies are happy and that their marriage never becomes a burden for the children.

Akshara reflects on the advice given by Abhimanyu and Manjari, and with a new morning, the day of their wedding arrives. Abhimanyu dons a yellow kurta for the day. Akshara, too, prepares for the momentous occasion. She informs Abhimanyu about the priest's arrival and reminds him to bring the garlands. However, in a rush, Abhimanyu misplaces the car keys, and Akshara assists him by handing them over. Abhimanyu realizes he has also forgotten the garlands, to which Akshara offers to meet him at the wedding venue.

Akshara shares that it's bad luck for the bride and groom to see each other before the wedding. Abhimanyu captures a photograph of Akshara before leaving. Something holds him back momentarily, but they agree to leave for the venue, concerned about having to explain to Abhir. With a farewell wave, they part ways for the time being.

Akshara believes that their marriage will bring normalcy to Abhir's life, offering him a sense of a complete and happy family. Abhimanyu picks up Abhir from school and unveils the decorated car, hinting at the special surprise. Abhir connects the dots and excitedly realizes that his parents are getting married on this day. He expresses his gratitude and love for Abhimanyu. Meanwhile, Akshara departs for the wedding venue with mixed emotions.

Akshara reaches the temple and as the priest asks her if her family members are coming, soon she finds her entire family present at the temple, including Kairav, Muskaan, Dadi, Surekha, and Suwarna. Overjoyed, Akshara hugs her family members, which feels like a dream come true. However, her dream is short-lived, and reality sets in.

As Abhimanyu and Abhir make their way to the venue, a landslide obstructs their path, and Akshara receives a call urging them to hurry. Worried for their safety, she prays at the temple. Meanwhile, Manjari, in her own solitude, prays for Abhimanyu's well-being. Meanwhile, the priest informs Akshara a lanslide occurred.

Akshara rushes to the hospital, where she encounters a chaotic scene with injured people and a list of casualties. She sees a body lying on a stretcher and as the nurse asks her to identify the body, she prays he should not be Abhimanyu. Fearing the worst, she searches for Abhimanyu and Abhir's names, and her heart sinks as she discovers them on the list of the deceased. She breaks down in tears.

Akshara imagines Abhimanyu and Abhir expressing their eternal love for her. Abhimanyu states that his love will endure even beyond death. Akshara cries inconsolably. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

