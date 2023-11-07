Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 7, 2023: Armaan cancels booking at Abhira’s resort

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1101, November 7, 2023: The episode starts with Abhira feeling startled when she notices the illuminated letters ILU. She receives a call from an unidentified caller. Irritated, she scolds the caller, cautioning them not to take her lightly. In a fit of annoyance, she even kicks the LED lights.

However, the tension escalates when the landline phone rings, and she answers it with a sense of apprehension. To her surprise, the caller turns out to be Armaan, whom she starts scolding without realizing his identity. Armaan, maintaining his composure, informs her about his intention to make a booking at the resort and expresses his disappointment due to her unprofessional behavior. Abhira, realizing her mistake, apologizes profusely, fearing that the booking may get canceled.

Frustrated by the situation, Armaan disconnects Abhira's call. However, Akshara asks Abhira to make amends by messaging him. After a brief exchange, Armaan finally picks up her call, and Abhira seizes the opportunity to clarify the misunderstanding. She explains that she mistook him for a pestering admirer, and she apologizes for the confusion. As she pleads for him not to cancel the booking, she emphasizes the significance of every reservation for the resort and, more importantly, for her mother. Acknowledging the apology, Armaan agrees to confirm the booking, leaving Abhira overjoyed.

Akshara intervenes and apologizes on their behalf. Abhira jokingly requests Armaan to say the three magical words, prompting him to confirm the booking. Abhira reflects on her concerns and hides the actual reason from her mother as she might become stressed due to her actions. She states that it was all a misunderstanding. Akshara, unimpressed, reminds her to stay focused on her work at the resort. Abhira then expresses her desire to fight for justice for underprivileged girls, which Akshara dismisses, reminding her that lawyers require careful consideration before they speak.

Armaan's call disconnects, and he expresses his irritation with Abhira's phone call. Back at their resort, Abhira and Akshara share a meal. Abhira's attention is momentarily distracted by a drone displaying the message ILU, but Akshara doesn't notice. They later sit down to study, and Akshara expresses her love for Abhira. They continue to enjoy their time together and Abhira asks her to accompany her to Delhi.

Armaan, on the other hand, heads to Mussoorie, remarking on the beauty of the mountains and his connection to the place. Meanwhile, Abhira ensures everything is in order for their upcoming bookings. A minor hiccup arises when the gas cylinder runs out, and the replacement typically takes two days to arrive. However, in a surprising turn of events, the gas cylinders are delivered promptly, and the delivery person identifies her as 'Bhabhi ji,' revealing that his brother, Yuvraj Bhaiya, had spoken to her on the phone the previous day. Abhira is taken aback as she realizes that Yuvraj is the person she mistook for an admirer. The episode ends here.

