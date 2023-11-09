Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 9, 2023: Armaan saves Ruhi from accident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1103, November 9, 2023: Today's episode starts with Abhira seeking blessings from Manish. He shares that her manner of asking for blessings is different and she shares that this unique tradition is taught by her mother. Meanwhile, Armaan, Sanjay, and Chacha ji engage in a playful archery session. Sanjay suggests Armaan should cut windshield repair costs as a lesson to the resort manager. Armaan leaves saying he needs to take care of Dadisa. Sanjay and Chacha ji discuss Omesh Gupta's case, with Sanjay offering advice to keep things simple.

Vidya attends to Dadi with cream and tea, earning praise for her efforts. Amidst this, Manisha expresses her dissatisfaction to Kajal about being sent outside by Maasa. Kajal advises her to let go of resentment. Armaan comes and asks them about the weather and how they are enjoying the place. Dadisa shares that she wants peace which she could not get because of Abhira.

Rohit, a family member who couldn't join the birthday celebration, video calls Dadisa. Dadisa expresses how much she misses him and asks him to focus on his studies. Vidya asks Rohit to talk to her also. Later, Rohit shares that she wants to talk with Armaan privately.

Armaan and Rohit exchange words, with Rohit encouraging Armaan to find love in Udaipur. The scene takes a turn when Armaan witnesses a moment involving Ruhi, leading to a captivating encounter between them. Ruhi is seen talking to someone over a call when her heel breaks and she almost falls. As Armaan helps Ruhi, a connection seems to spark between them with the two staring at each other. Ruhi asks him not to let go of her hand, while Armaan says he will never let go of her hand.

After this incident, Ruhi goes to her room and on her way, she crosses paths with Abhira. She goes to Manish and Suwarna's room and helps them with their medicines. They express their fondness for Ruhi and share that they cannot understand why people complain about the younger generation. They also look back at all the incidents that happened after Aarohi's death. They share that Muskaan and Kairav left for the United States, and they lost connection with the Birlas. However, they got blessed with Ruhi and they won't compromise on her happiness.

Abhira goes to Armaan's room to deliver an extra towel. Then Ruhi who seemed to have been allotted the same room entered Armaan's room. Later, they exchange words at the reception and both try to adjust saying that they will talk to the reception for a different room. Abhira overhears their conversation and wishes that they would not complain about her. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

