Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 10 2023: Abhimanyu finds out about Akshara’s pregnancy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1073, October 10, 2023: Akshara is lying in bed when Aarohi comes and wakes her up. She gets concerned for her Akshu, offers her water, and asks her to eat something. As she panics, Akshara asks her what is wrong with her. On the other hand, Abhimanyu is seen still standing in the wedding mandap staring at his phone, while everyone around him asks if he could view the report. Akshara gets up and tries to rush as Aarohi asks her to rest. Akshara gets angry and asks her why she is doing this, while Aarohi tries to calm her down and says that she needs rest. As Akshara says that she also needs to know, Aarohi shares that Akshara is pregnant.

When Abhimanyu finally opens the report, he sees that the name written of the patient is Akanksha. He gets angry and says that the idiot who sent the report has sent him the wrong report and insists that he should go and check on Akshara. Inside the room, Akshara puts a hand on her belly and recalls the moments spent with Abhinav. She is seen feeding Abhinav a cake on his birthday and the two share a good time. As Abhimanyu comes to visit Akshara, Aarohi tells her not to reveal her pregnancy to Abhimanyu now. They should wait for the pheras to get over, and then the two of them will reveal the news to everyone. Outside, all the family members panic and they wonder if Akshara is alright. They ask the kids to go and play outside.

Abhimanyu goes to the room and offers to take Akshara to the hospital. She keeps staring at Aarohi who folds her hand in a gesture to ask her to remain mum. As they come outside, their family asks them where they are going. Abhimanyu shares that they are going to the hospital. This is when Akshara says that she is pregnant. Nobody could hear her the first time, then she repeats again. The members of both families are shocked upon hearing the news. Abhimanyu’s mother is the first to ask why they hid such big news. Kairav asks if the report is accurate. As their aunt asks if Abhimanyu and Akshara still want to get married, Muskaan interrupts and says that her sister-in-law is pregnant with her brother’s child. As this continues, Akshara starts feeling dizzy again and faints. Abhimanyu asks everyone to stop debating and they will make the decision for themselves, but he also states that they are not getting married today. Then, he carries Akshara to the room. Akshara gets difficulty in breathing and Abhimanyu comforts her and helps her to calm down. Outside, Akshara’s family bids the guests goodbye with folded hands. Abhimanyu’s family also prepares to leave when Muskaan pours water over the yagya kund and takes out the decoration from the mandap.

As Abhimanyu returns home, he thinks of the wedding preparations and how the day turned out. On the other hand, Akshara holds Abhinav’s picture and tells him that she is pregnant. She also imagines Abhimanyu walking over to her and telling her that he has always loved her, and will always do, so what will become of him? The episode ends here.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

