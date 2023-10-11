Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 11, 2023: Abhimanyu agrees to accept Abhinav’s son

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1074, October 11, 2023: The episode starts with Akshara’s family still at the wedding mandap. Abhir and Ruhi ask the elders why the bride and groom are not getting married. As they continue to insist on telling them the real reason, the elders share that Akshara is not well. The kids tell them that they are grown-ups and they can understand. Manish finally tells them that a baby will soon arrive in this family. Overjoyed, the children celebrate the news. Abhir also shares that he wished for a little sister and urges the family to reconsider the wedding, as it's good news that a new baby is on the way.

On the other hand, Abhimanyu, calls up a doctor to check up on Akshara and shares the news of her pregnancy. Abhimanyu looks at the pictures of his late friend Abhinav and recalls the times spent together. His mom enters the room and catches him staring at the photos. She shares that she cannot figure out if what happened is good or bad and advises Abhimanyu to think carefully about the marriage. On the other hand, Akshara overhears her family’s discussion about whether the marriage will take place or not. Dadi believes that Ahimanyu will accept the child as his own. Others also state that now two children’s happiness is at stake owing to this marriage. Kairav intervenes and shares that he and Muskaan are ready to raise the child if the wedding doesn't happen. Aarohi exclaims that this is wrong and that Abhimanyu and Akshara should get married. Akshara leaves and Muskaan follows her.

Manjiri points out the emotional toll it can take to raise someone else's child and the pain that Abhimanyu has to bear. Everyone around her suggests that Abhimanyu can love the child as his own, and Abhinav would have thought the same with Abhir. She continues that Abhinav was generous, but she doesn’t want his son to go through the same. She says that one cannot get married for friendship and suggests that Akshara cannot be Abhimanyu's wife and be the mother of Abhinav's child at the same time. Abhimanyu gets up and leaves.

Muskaan gets excited and shares that she is happy that finally, her brother’s lineage will continue. She also hopes that Akshara will not get married to Abhimanyu now and promises to raise her child with Kairav. Akshara looks confused. The doctor that Abhimanyu sent for a checkup visits her and their conversation gets disrupted.

Abhimanyu also arrives at Akshara’s house and asks if the doctor has arrived. Everyone is surprised to see him at the late hour of the night. The doctor shares that she is very weak due to disturbed sleep patterns and a negligent diet. Abhimanyu assures that she will take care of her. As the doctor leaves, Akshara shares that Abhimanyu should not compromise on anything just to take care of Akshara. Then she asks if he would be able to love Abhinav’s child as his own. Abhimanyu replies that he will take care of the child like he does for Ruhi, and like Abhinav did for Abhir when he was not there. He is ready to commit not to repay Abhinav, but because this child is Akshara’s. He also tells her to take her time and think.

Advertisement

The next morning, the kids surprise Akshara and the entire family gathers to celebrate her pregnancy. Abhimanyu's mother arrives and talks to Akshara. Abhimanyu dresses up the kids for school and thinks to himself that it would be difficult for Akshara to make a decision, and hopes that she trusts him. The episode ends here.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 9, 2023: Akshara faints during wedding rituals