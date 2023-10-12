Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 12 2023: Manjari gives Akshara ultimatum

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1075, October 12, 2023: The episode starts with Akshara telling Manjari that she understands Abhir’s excitement, but now she has two children to think about. Manjari shares that she is ready to accept her even though she cannot return the last six years and she asks her to think because she can save three lives instead of one. However, Akshara gets up and thanks her for her advice, but she says that she is the only one to decide what’s best for her life. As Manjari walks away, she pauses and tells Akshara that she has also decided to spend her life with Abhimanyu and Abhir, so she should take the decision that’s best for them. Akshara sits and contemplates the conversation and recalls all the good times spent with Abhinav.

Akshara goes out to pick up the kids from school. Distracted, she thinks of her engagement with Abhimanyu. As she walks toward the school, a ladder almost falls on her, while Abhimanyu quickly comes to her rescue. As Abhimanyu asks her what she is thinking about, she tells him that she always ends up making the wrong decision. Abhimanyu visits Akshara’s residence and asks everyone if somebody has told her anything. As everyone hides that Manjari was there, Muskaan announces that his mom gave Akshara the idea of abortion. Abhimanyu returns home and confronts his mom in front of all the family members. Manjari says that she is thinking in the best interest of her son. Not everyone can love others’ child the same way they would love their own child. She also shares that it was easy for Abhimanyu to connect with Abhir because he is his own child. As Aarohi interrupts saying that she is only thinking of Abhimanyu’s future, and not Akshara and her unborn child, Manjari says that Akshara still loves Abhinav and not Abhimanyu. This child will only remind them of that.

At Akshara’s place, her aunt thinks it’s best for Akshara to choose Abhimanyu over the baby. As everyone around her reacts, she shares that even though Manjari’s words sound harsh, but she is thinking of the future. Meanwhile, Akshara listens to their conversation from the background.

The next morning, Manjari serves breakfast to Abhimanyu. Ruhi comes running and on her way, she hits a vase which falls on the floor. Her behaviour reminds everyone of Neil, as he was also clumsy. The episode ends here.

