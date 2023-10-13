Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 13 2023: Akshara agrees to marry Abhimanyu

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1076, October 13, 2023: The episode starts with Abhimanyu receiving a call from Manish. He picks up the call and puts it on speaker. Manish tells him that they have arranged a feast at the temple on the occasion of Akshara’s pregnancy. He tells him that he can come if he wishes to and if everybody in his family agrees. Abhimanyu gladly accepts the invite and shares that Manjari also has something important to discuss with Akshara. He tells him that it cannot be discussed over the phone. As the family discusses what Manjari has to say this time, Akshara comes and tells everyone that she also has something important to say.

They go to the temple and as Akshara stares at Abhimanyu, he shares that his maa has something to tell her. Manajri looks in disbelief. But, Akshara says that she needs to say something before anybody speaks. She is ready to get married to Abhimanyu with her two children if he agrees. Manish shares his excitement and comes forward to place Akshara’s hand over Abhimanyu’s when Manjari interrupts and reveals that she will not agree to this marriage. Akshara shares that she will give her 100% to this marriage, and even Abhimanyu agreed to give his best to be the parent of the unborn child. However, Manjari continues to bring up everything that went wrong between Akshara and Abhimanyu and how Abhinav’s child can ruin their relationship. She requests that Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Abhir can become a complete family.

The priest asks the parents of the child to come forward. As Akshara steps forward, Abhimanyu also takes a step with her. But, Manjari holds his hand and tells him that if he takes a step forward, he will regret it forever. Abhimanyu asks her to let go of his hand. At this moment, Akshara wipes her tears and tells the priest that he is both the mother and father of the child. While everyone looks confused, Muskaan looks happy. Manjari leaves and the rest of the family members follow her. Abhimanyu stays back as he wants to talk to Akshara. But, Akshara asks him to leave and stay with his mother.

As Manjari and others leave, Abhimanyu asks from behind that since when her ego became more important than her own son’s happiness. Manjari tells him that she wants his son to be happy. As Abhimanyu replies he should be able to take decisions about his happiness and if she wants to see him happy, she should accept Akshara’s child as her own. But Manjari tells him that she has first-hand experience of this situation, and even though it was not Neil’s fault, everyone at home changed. Manjari says that Akshara is acting stubborn and she is ready to leave behind his family, and everyone for Abhinav’s child. Abhir hears everything from behind.

Abhir refuses to listen to Akshara and runs toward the road. Manjari watches everything from behind. As Akshara tries to convince him, Manjari thinks to herself that if not for Abhimanyu, Akshara would do anything for Abhir. The episode ends.

