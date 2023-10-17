Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 17, 2023: Abhimanyu and Akshara fix date for court marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1080, October 17, 2023: Akshara visits Abhir at the hospital. As he opens his eyes, Akshara asks her if she would like to eat anything, he refuses and gets up to go to finish helping at the temple. Akshara asks her to lie down hugs him and makes him understand that nobody can make her stop loving Abhir. To this, he says he is sorry and that he will love the baby. As Akshara hugs him, he gets up from the bed and escapes. Akshara runs and locks the door from outside. She cries as Abhir bangs the door from inside and says that his momma is cheating.

Abhimanyu sees this and walks toward Akshara. He closes his palm and shows them to Akshara. As Akshara touches one of his palms, he opens it to show a vermillion case and says that they should get married. Akshara looks confused as Abhimanyu asks her what she is thinking. She replies that it is usually said that nobody hurts a stranger before starting on something joyous, but how did Abhimanyu hurt his own mother? As Abhimanyu says that he doesn’t want to hurt his mother, Akshara asks him to talk to her and convince her, because they won’t get married without his mother’s blessings. Abhimanyu says that they have to do it for Junior.

On the other hand, everyone stops Manjari at home as he rushes to get Abhimanyu back home. Aarohi tells her that she will get him back home, but Manjari tells them that she is his mother and she will get him home. In the meantime, Akshara convinces Abhimanyu to return home to his mother and tells him that they will wait as long as she is not convinced. Abhimanyu gives his mother the option that she can let his stubbornness go and embrace four lives instead because his happiness lies with Akshara.

At Akshara’s home, everyone says that Akshara should only think of herself, and should not blame herself for Manjari’s situation. Everyone asks Muskaan for her opinion and they get shocked hearing her answer. She drags Akshara in front of Abhinav’s photo on the wall and says that she wants Akshara to get married to Abhimanyu.

Manajri asks Abhimanyu if he is returning home. He replies that it’s up to her to decide everything now and leaves. At Akshara’s place, she announces in front of her family that she is getting married to Abhimanyu. She has also fixed the court date as she knew Abhir would ask them to fix everything quickly. Akshara asks Abhimanyu if he is sure, and if has any doubt, then can share with Akshara. He believes that his mom will come around and accept them. The episode ends.

Aarohi tells Manjari that Abhimanyu and Akshara have fixed the date for the court marriage. Hearing this Manjari’s phone falls from her hands. At Akshara’s place, everyone dances in joy and congratulates Abhimanyu and Akshara. The episode ends here.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sindhwani breaks a prop while filming Garba sequence; Checkout