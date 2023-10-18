Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 18, 2023: Manjari attempts suicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains reference to suicide.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1081, October 18, 2023: Abhimanyu stands at the door as Akshara carries his suitcase and asks him to enter the room. Abhimanyu says that he should stay at the hotel. But Akshara insists that he should make himself feel at home because he chose this place to stay. Abhimanyu tells her that it was because of Abhir. They also talk about moving to Kasauli, but Akshara doesn’t want him to move away because of her.

In the meantime, Parth calls his mom and asks her to meet. She refuses and asks him why he has called her, but Parth insists that she should meet him once. He visits the hospital, where Abhimanyu asks him why he has come here and if he should get the security to show him out. But, he says someone has called her and then her mom appears and says that she has called him.

Manjari keeps on staring at the entrance waiting for Abhimanyu to appear. Akshara visits Abhimanyu’s place and talks to Manjari. She begs her for her approval and happiness and asks her to accept the child as her own. Akshara also tells her that they can be a complete family, but Manjari accuses her of keeping her son away from her. Manjari leaves and Aarohi asks her why she is begging for her love. Her entire family, Abhir and Abhimanyu are there with her, and that is enough.

At home, Manjari attempts suicide. She stares at a photo frame with her and Abhimanyu's picture. The glass on the photo frame is broken. At Akshara's home, Muskaan and her aunt tell her that they got the form for court marriage. They insist she fill it up immediately and Muskaan shares that she already collected a picture of Abhimanyu from him in the morning. As Akshara pastes the photos on the form, she receives a call and she gets up. She rushes out of the home without telling anybody anything. Muskaan and aunt follow her. They reach Abhimanyu's place and see Manjari lying on the bed, unconscious.

Akshara rushes to the hospital to inform Abhimanyu. Seeing her at the hospital, Abhimanyu shares pictures of the houses he was browsing. Upon hearing his mother attempted suicide, he rushes back home. He sits beside Manjari's bed till she regains consciousness. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

