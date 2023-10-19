Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 19, 2023: Aarohi leaves Birla house with Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1082, October 19, 2023: Today's episode begins with Abhimanyu and Akshara having a phone conversation about Manjari. Akshara tells him that he should be with his mom as she's really important to their family. While Akshara mentions that she can take care of herself and their kids, Manjari overhears their talk. She thinks Abhimanyu left Akshara for her, making her happy. Abhimanyu notices Manjari and asks her to rest, but she insists she's okay and asks Aarohi to get Abhimanyu's things from the Goenka house. She even offers to cook for him. Aarohi stands there without moving or saying anything.

However, Abhimanyu reminds her that he didn't return home to stay with her. Manjari questions him, but he explains that Akshara said what she did because she's concerned about her. He emphasizes that his decision to marry Akshara won't change. After telling Aarohi to look after Manjari, Abhimanyu goes to the Goenka house and discusses their wedding plans with Akshara. As Abhimanyu arrives, Akshara asks him if he has eaten. Then takes him to the table and feeds him, and he becomes emotional, hugging her. She understands it's hard for him to leave his mom and suggests postponing the wedding, convincing his mom together. Abhi dislikes seeing questions in her eyes and reminds her they're marrying in 2 days. He tells her that she was asked to eat three hours ago and shares his food.

Back at the Birla house, Manjari angrily throws things, wanting her son back, and Shefali tries to calm her down. Aarohi intervenes and stops Manjari's outburst. Aarohi, after arguing with Manjari, decides to leave the house because she can't let Ruhi grow up in a toxic environment. Even though Shefali tries to interfere, Aarohi leaves. Shefali says if Ruhi asks you the reason, what will you answer? Aarohi says her poppy will explain everything. She cries and gets Neil’s pic from the wall and leaves as Shefali runs behind her.

Akshara asks Abhimanyu to call Aarohi and ask about Maa. He calls and says Aarohi isn’t answering. Surekha asks Akshara not to worry. Aarohi returns to the Goenka house and asks if she can stay there, and everyone offers her comfort and support. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

