Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 20, 2023: Akshara falls and gets hospitalized

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1083, October 20, 2023: Abhir asks Akshara to allow him to style his hair. She comments that their son is starting to resemble Abhimanyu. To this, he responds that it's just the beginning. Ruhi questions how she ended up at Goenka residence when she fell asleep at home. Abhimanyu explains that they need to attend the Satyanarayan katha. Ruhi wonders why they didn't come with Manjari and Shefali. Surekha interrupts, urging Akshu and Abhi to get ready for the ceremony.

Muskaan takes the children to prepare for the event, and everyone goes their separate ways. Abhimanyu then expresses his concerns about hiding the truth from the children. Akshara reassures him that it's Aarohi's decision and that she will tell Ruhi when the time is right, as Ruhi is emotionally intelligent. Akshara receives a call from Kasauli Bank, informing her that they are about to seize their house and cars due to unpaid loans with high interest rates. Manjari arrives and overhears this conversation. Aarohi is in the middle of performing a Swastik ritual. Ruhi enters and disrupts the ritual, causing Surekha to be concerned about the bad omen. Aarohi tries to fix the situation, while Manish assures them that it's alright.

Manjari offers Akshara money to resolve the financial issues. Akshara declines her offer, stating that Abhimanyu and Abhinav's memories are not for sale. She also promises not to disclose this matter to Abhimanyu. As Manjari pleads, Akshu stumbles and faints. Abhimanyu rushes to her side and takes her to the hospital. Manjari is stopped by Abhimanyu who tells her that he doesn't want her anywhere near Akshara. Manjari denies pushing Akshara and claims she only held her hand to pull her. Manish scolds her, saying that her threats hurt more than physical harm. Manish makes it clear that they do not want any further involvement with Manjari.

In the hospital, Akshu's condition remains critical, and the doctor informs Abhimanyu that the baby is in a delicate state with a weak heartbeat. Abhimanyu confronts his mother for her previous actions and accuses her of not wanting the baby to be a part of their lives. He decides that she will never meet Akshara or the baby again.

As Manjari pleads with Abhimanyu to listen, he leaves in anger. Shefali attempts to mediate, but Abhimanyu stands firm. In the hospital, Akshara is receiving treatment, and Abhimanyu prays for the well-being of their baby while Muskaan prays for Abhinav's child. On the other hand, a board meeting is held by Parth and his mother. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

