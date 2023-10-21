Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 21, 2023: Akshara regains consciousness

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1084, October 21, 2023: The episode begins with the doctor treating Akshara, while Abhimanyu continues to pray for her. Akshara regains consciousness and worries when the doctor mentions that the baby's heartbeat is weak. Akshara is concerned about her child, and Abhimanyu prays to Mahadev for the baby's safety. Muskaan and others also pray for the baby. The doctor tries to calm Akshara, who recalls her past when she had a miscarriage, and listens to her baby's heartbeat. She asks if her baby is okay, and the doctor assures her that the baby's heartbeat is stable. Manish and others arrive, expressing their support for Akshu and the baby.

Abhimanyu is missing, and when Akshara video calls him, the priest receives the call. He's seen standing on one leg and praying for the baby's well-being. Akshara talks to him on the phone, and he is relieved to hear that the baby is fine. Manish and Aarohi take Akshara back home. Akshara asks about the whereabouts of Suwarna, Dadi, and Kairav. Muskaan explains that the kids are playing, and the elders are praying for Akshara. When Abhi arrives, everyone is happy, and he hugs Akshara. Later, Akshara tells the family that she fell due to a mattress, and Manjari didn't push her. Manish is suspicious and believes Akshara is trying to protect Manjari. Akshara insists on taking a rest, and the family members encourage her to do so.

Abhir and Ruhi wait for Abhimanyu while Manjari approaches them. She apologizes to Abhi for her past mistakes and expresses her willingness to love Akshara's baby like her own. Abhimanyu is relieved and hugs her. However, it turns out that he is thinking about the scenario. Manjari is seen crying as Abhimanyu leaves. Akshara entertains the kids with stories and comforts them as they sleep, asking for Abhmanyui. Aarohi informs Akshara about a disagreement at the hospital between him and Mahima. Abhimanyu is upset because Mahima wants to open a VIP hospital instead of using the funds for charity work.

Akshara tries to call Abhmanyui, and he stops the peon from taking the tiffin she sent. They decide to have a meal together. Akshara later visits the hospital to meet Abhimanyu. She hears a discussion between Abhimanyu, Parth, and Mahima about the VIP hospital and realizes Abhimanyu's discontent. Mahima insists that Abhimanyu continue working, but he is disappointed. Akshara arrives at the hospital to meet Abhimanyu, but he steps back and decides not to burden her with his problems. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

