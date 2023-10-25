Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 25, 2023: Abhimanyu gets arrested on fraud charge

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1088, October 25, 2023: The episode begins with Akshara and Abhimanyu at the court. Manjari is seen praying in front of Kanha ji. Abhimanyu and Akshara exchange garlands. Abhir expresses gratitude to Shiv Ji for making his dream come true. Suddenly, the police arrive in search of Abhimanyu. Manjari fears that her son's fate might mirror her own, and she hopes to stop the wedding.

The judge requests the witnesses to come forward and sign the documents. Manish and Suwarna sign their names. Akshara smiles at Abhimanyu and signs as well. The inspector inquires about Abhimanyu's wedding, and the peon informs him that it's currently underway. Abhimanyu believes that this is his reality now and proceeds to provide his thumbprints. The inspector calls him and Surekha alerts everyone to the police's presence. The inspector informs them of fraud charges against Abhimanyu. Manish vouches for Abhimanyu's integrity, but the police inform him that they are doing their duty.

They accuse Abhimanyu of swindling 15 crore rupees from Birla Hospital by forging his mother's signature. Kairav argues that the charges are false since the hospital belongs to Abhimanyu, and questions why he would commit such a crime. The inspector remains unmoved and demands Abhimanyu's immediate arrest. This shocking revelation leaves everyone stunned, as Mr. Parth Birla, Abhimanyu's brother, is the one who filed the complaint.

Akshara confronts Parth in his office, demanding to know what Abhimanyu did to warrant such an action. Parth states that it is a hospital and not a courtroom. Akshara pleads with him, emphasizing their relationship and urging him to withdraw the complaint. However, Parth is resolute, displaying a cheque as evidence of Abhimanyu's wrongdoing. Akshara contends that the signature on the cheque belongs to their mother and believes Abhimanyu could never commit such an act. Parth maintains his stance and insists that Abhimanyu will pay for his mistake.

The family is deeply distressed by the turn of events, and Abhimanyu's bail request is denied. Akshara consoles the worried children, assuring them that their marriage will happen. Akshara contacts her lawyer to request for Abhimanyu's release. Shefali, a family member, informs Akshara that Manjari is responsible for Abhimanyu's arrest, leaving everyone in shock.

Akshara is deeply concerned about the situation. Shefali reveals that Manjari's intense love for Abhimanyu led her to take such a drastic step. The family members are talking on the phone, discussing their efforts to secure Abhimanyu's release. Akshara and Shefali return with Manish.

Akshara confronts Manjari. She presents property documents, assets, and money to her, requesting her assistance in securing Abhimanyu's release. Anand questions the necessity of making such a request to Manjari. Akshu responds by revealing that Manjari got Abhimanyu arrested to prevent their marriage, turning the situation into a business deal. Mahima is puzzled and asks for clarification. Manjari, however, acknowledges her actions. Manish reprimands her, while Manjari defends herself, explaining that she believes Abhimanyu and Akshara's future is tied to their child. Feeling compelled to stop the wedding, she confesses to getting Abhimanyu arrested.

Akshara states that she begged Manjari repeatedly, but she still got Abhimanyu arrested. Unable to change anything for her, Akshu declares her determination to save Abhimanyu. She exits the room, and Anand advises Manjari to work on bailing out Abhimanyu and preventing Akshara from marrying him. Manairi stops Akshara before she leaves and expresses her willingness to accept both the baby and their marriage. The entire family is elated, and Manjari promises to shower love on the child. Akshara embraces Manjiri. She pleads with Akshara to promise that she will love Abhimanyu more than he loves her. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

