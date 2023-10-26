Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 26, 2023: Akshara confronts Manjari

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1089, October 26, 2023: The episode begins with Manjari expressing her wish for Akshara to love her son Abhimanyu before their baby is born. She says that Abhimanyu still loves her and has sacrificed a lot for her. She insists that if her son marries Akshara, he should receive genuine love, not just a compromise. Everyone keeps staring at Manjari in disbelief.

Shefali questions whether keeping Abhimanyu away from Akshara will truly make him happy. Manjari defends herself saying that if Abhimanyu doesn't marry Akshara, he may feel he missed out on true love, but if they marry, he will hope for their love to grow. She believes she is not being selfish and that Akshara is marrying Abhimanyu for the sake of their children.

Akshara and others argue that love cannot be forced through conditions, but Manjari disagrees. Akshara says that she has already stated that she will try her best to love Abhimanyu, but it’s not Manjari’s call to decide the time for this to happen.

Akshara warns her that if Abhimanyu finds out she was responsible for his recent arrest, he may never return to her. They continue to argue. She says that her family will make Abhimnayu happy by letting him be himself.

Meanwhile, Kairav and Muskaan bring food to Abhimanyu, who thanks them and apologizes for his situation. The police state that Abhimanyu can eat peacefully at home. He is released from jail as Parth withdraws the complaint.

He is eager to get answers from Parth regarding the false accusation. Muskaan asks Kairav to call Mahima, and Parth is seen talking to Manjari on the phone. Abhimanyu confronts Parth, but Manjari overhears their conversation.

Akshara believes that Abhimanyu should not be told about Manjari's decision to send Abhimanyu to prison, fearing it would devastate him. Surekha and Manish support her in this decision. Abhimanyu is determined to find out who filed the case against him.

Mahima discusses the situation with Manjari, emphasizing that Abhimanyu will never return to her. Abhimanyu returns home, and Akshara performs an aarti for him. They share an emotional moment.

Mahima and others worry about Manjari's whereabouts. Parth arrives home with Manjari's support. Everyone gets angry seeing him. Manjari defends Parth's actions and leaves. Mahima questions his presence and accuses him of being responsible for Abhimanyu's arrest. Parth requests her not to judge him for the time being.

Akshara’s family get Abhimanyu a cake and the entire family rejoices. Abhimanyu struggles to cut the cake with a weak knife, and Muskaan fetches a larger one. Ruhi and others encourage Abhimanyu to eat the cake. He appreciates it and acknowledges their efforts to make him feel better.

Abhimanyu hints that he suspects someone else was involved in his arrest, not just Parth. He urges his family to support him in finding the truth. The episode ends here.

