Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 27, 2023: Abhimanyu finds out the truth behind his arrest

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1090, October 27, 2023: The episode starts with Abhimanyu raising suspicions about Parth's effort in his arrest. He suspects somebody else is involved. Akshara questions him on this, and he shares that Parth almost admitted that he is not behind this but changed the topic.

Later, Akshara attempts to sneak into Abhimanyu's room to hide his phone and laptop, but he catches her in the act. She suggests he gets some rest instead of working late, to which he expresses his gratitude. Akshara then feels guilty for taking so long to agree on the marriage, but Abhimanyu believes challenges make their bond stronger, much like cherishing hard-earned achievements.

The next day, Akshara discusses business matters with a client on the phone while Shefali arrives. She hints at Manjari's involvement in Abhimanyu's arrest. Akshara folds her hand to keep silent and leaves without disclosing any details. Abhimanyu instructs Rohan to investigate if any board members are aiding Parth. Aarohi suggests questioning Manjari due to her signature on the cheque. Akshara expresses concern to Aarohi, fearing the repercussions of revealing Manjari's actions to Abhimanyu. Aarohi argues that Manjari's repeated mistakes must be stopped.

Abhimanyu, visiting the Birla residence, confronts Manjari, realizing the gravity of her actions. Manjari admits to her intention to prevent his marriage to Akshara, prompting Abhimanyu to lose his temper. In a fit of rage, he throws and smashes furniture, accusing Manjari of betrayal and crossing sacred boundaries. He severs all ties with her, vowing never to return. However, it turns out to be a figment of Manjari's imagination, and Abhimanyu remains standing with his eyes closed. He exits the house and sits on a bench, overwhelmed by the situation.

Akshara joins him outside, and Abhimanyu expresses his exhaustion and despair, feeling like a failure in his relationships and life. He believes he must be a terrible person, left with no family or home. Akshara reassures him, reminding him of his worth as a son and the family waiting for him, and assures him of her unwavering support.

Meanwhile, Parth attempts to occupy Shefali's room. She asks her to leave her room as Manjari and others attend at the door. Parth says this was his room even before she came, while Shefali suspects his motive is to manipulate Shivu by occupying the room next to his.

Meanwhile, the Goenkas offer Abhimanyu their love and support, emphasizing their presence in his life. All the family members unite and remind Abhimanyu of his importance in their lives. Abhir and Ruhi also join them. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

