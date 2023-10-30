Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 30, 2023: Abhimanyu gets triggered seeing Parth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1093, October 30, 2023: The episode starts with Abhimanyu getting ready for Shivu’s birthday party, with Akshara advising him to stay calm and focused, stating that he's attending for the sake of Shivu. She also urges him to be careful regarding Ruhi and Abhir since she and Aarohi won't be there, and she understands his decision not to take her with him.

Upon arriving at the party, Shivu warmly greets Abhimanyu, while Manjari observes from a distance. As Abhir and Ruhi rush to embrace Manjari, Abhimanyu watches them. Mahima approaches Abhimanyu and defends Manjari's actions, arguing that she does everything for love. Abhimanyu hopes that Manjari can acknowledge her mistakes and rectify them.

Meanwhile, Akshara serves ice cream to Aarohi, and they reminisce. Akshara expresses gratitude to Aarohi for caring for Abhir in the Birla house, and Aarohi reciprocates the sentiment, promising to do the same for Ruhi. They pledge not to let their children experience a difficult childhood and vow that if one mother is absent, the other will step in.

Later, Aarohi and Akshara rediscover a childhood time capsule, recalling the items that were once precious to them. Their playful argument over a doll results in Akshara's phone falling from the sofa. Aarohi apologizes and promises to replace the phone, urging Akshara to get some rest.

Elsewhere, Abhir and Ruhi request Manjari to live with them, expressing how much they miss her. Abhimanyu is about to approach Manjari when the sight of Parth in the house triggers him. Manjari appears ashamed, aware of Abhimanyu's displeasure at seeing Parth there.

Abhimanyu questions Parth about his presence in the house. Aarohi checks on Akshara, who has fallen asleep, and proceeds to pack the children's school bags. Meanwhile, a stranger, accompanied by a staff member from the retreat, enters Abhimanyu's house with the intention of theft.

Aarohi spots them from a distance and rushes to retrieve her phone, but she's concerned because it's in the kitchen, and Akshara's phone is broken. Believing the house to be unoccupied, the intruders search each room for valuables.

Meanwhile, Parth and Abhimanyu engage in a heated argument about Parth's past actions towards Shefali. Abhimanyu questions why Parth was brought into the house despite his disrespect toward Shefali.

Manjari takes Parth's side, insisting that people can change, which leads Abhimanyu to demand a guarantee from her that Parth won't disrespect Shefali again. She hesitates, unable to provide such a guarantee. Abhimanyu draws a parallel to Manjari's request for a guarantee from Akshara.

Witnessing the escalating argument, Mahima scolds them for spoiling the party. Later, Shivansh, Abhir, and Ruhi inquire about Akshara and Aarohi's whereabouts. Shivansh offers to call Akshara but becomes anxious when her phone is off. Aarohi takes action by cutting the power supply to hinder the intruders from finding Akshara. Meanwhile, Akshara awakens, feeling overheated, and begins searching for Aarohi. The episode ends here.

