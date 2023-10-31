Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 31, 2023: Aarohi encounters fatal accident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1094, October 31, 2023: In today's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, an unsettling turn of events unfolds as a group of intruders plot to rob the house while it appears to be empty. Their plans are disrupted when Aarohi's phone starts ringing, prompting them to attempt to steal it. Shivu calls up on Aarohi's phone and asks about her and Akshara. The intruders, overhearing this conversation, become worried as they had initially believed the house to be empty. However, one of them devises a sinister plan to kidnap Akshara.

Akshara begins searching for Aarohi, who promptly calls Manish through a landline to alert him about the intruders. However, before Aarohi can reveal their identities, one of the intruders cuts the phone cord. Aarohi, trying to protect herself and Akshara, advises Akshara to stay away and lock herself in her room. Concerned for Aarohi, Akshara disregards her advice and rushes to her aid, only to discover the intruders holding a knife. She attempts to disarm him, but he overpowers both women.

The staff from the retreat reveals his motivation for pursuing them. He lost his job after their complaint. As he attempts to take Akshara with him, she suddenly starts coughing uncontrollably. Aarohi pleads with the intruder to give Akshara water, and once she has a glass in hand, Akshara shatters it to use as a weapon. Aarohi joins the struggle.

By the time Abhimanyu and the rest of the family arrive, the situation is under control, with the intruders tied up. Relieved to see the woman unharmed, Abhimanyu calls the police. Akshara insists on their arrest for kidnapping and attempted murder.

The following day, Ruhi insists on joining them for Diwali shopping. Aarohi initially expressed concerns about space and the availability of a car. Ruhi suggests driving another car, citing a friend whose parents allow her to drive in their garage. Aarohi scolds Ruhi for her reckless idea, which leads Ruhi to accuse her of being a less caring mother.

Akshara intervenes and makes Ruhi realize how much Aarohi loves her. Ruhi apologizes to Aarohi and the plans for shopping change to include Ruhi. At the market, Aarohi steps away to take a phone call, leaving her bag with Ruhi. Akshara and the others become excited about a panipuri stall and go over to eat panipuris. Seizing the opportunity, Ruhi takes the car keys from Aarohi's purse and attempts to drive the car. Soon after, they realize that Ruhi is missing and they go off in different directions to search for her.

Akshara eventually finds Ruhi in the car and sternly instructs her to come out. Despite the scolding, Ruhi remains stubborn and inadvertently releases the handbrake. Akshara scolds her for her dangerous actions and informs the family that she has Ruhi with her. Muskaan arrives and takes Ruhi, while the car begins to roll back.

As Akshara notices the car disappear from where it is, she sees the car rolling downhill and Aarohi talking over the phone in the distance. She runs toward the car and gets in it and tries to put on the brake. She also screams Aarohi's name, and when she finally notices, it's too late. The car hits Aarohi. All the family members rush to her side as she lies unconscious after hitting her head on a stone. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

