Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, October 9, 2023: Akshara faints during wedding rituals

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1072, October 9, 2023: Abhimanyu and Akshara are happy and beyond excited as they get ready for their big day. Akshara gets decked up in a white and pink lehenga. Her family helps her to get ready. On the other hand, Abhimanyu also gets ready with his family. Abhir compliments him on his look, to which Abhimanyu replies that he is not more handsome than him. Akshara's niece comes to Akshara and offers to lift her dress to help her walk and shares that she wants to make every moment special today. Akshara offers her to hold her dupatta as they all walk toward the wedding mandap. As they walk, Akshara starts feeling dizzy. Abhimanyu also leaves with his family and gets inside the car to reach the bride's home.

Akshara's niece gets excited as she says, "Lakdewale aa gaye, lakde wale aa gaye." Akshara accidentally trips and almost hits a wooden shelf on the way. Her sister Aarohi who looked tense all morning screams, "Akshu", and quickly places a hand over Akshara's belly to prevent her fall. She gets angry and scolds her daughter and asks her sister if she is okay. As they hear drum beats, everyone rushes to welcome the groom. Aarohi offers to stay with Akshara. But, Akshara asks her not to miss out on the fun as she wants to dance to welcome the groom. She promises that she will be careful with her movements and can stay alone for a few minutes.

Everyone welcomes the groom, Abhimanyu, and his family. As he enters, he reads the banner, 'Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding', then wonders where Akshara is. The family exchanges silly banters over holding Abhimanyu's nose. He shares that it's a big deal for Akshara's family to trust him again. In the room where Akshara waits, she holds Abhinav's picture and expresses her feelings. She shares that she is doing this for Abhir and Abhimanyu. They always look happy together, and Abhir also deserves a family with mom and dad. She also promises herself that she will also learn how to love Abhimanyu.

Once the rituals start, Akshara and Abhimanyu seats next to each other. Akshara feels dizzy and holds her head, and noticing this, Abhimanyu offers her water. Aarohi thinks to herself that Abhimanyu is a doctor and she won't be able to hide anything from him. After a few rituals, the priest asks Akshara and Abhimanyu to stand. As they get up, Akshara faints. Everyone panics and Abhimanyu asks about the reports. While Akshara's family shares that the reports are yet to come, Abhimanyu asks his assistant to make a call to get the reports immediately. He receives the reports and opens them on his phone. He keeps staring at the screen as the episode comes to an end.

This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, October 9, 2023: Anuj breaks down after Anupamaa tells him to leave Shah house