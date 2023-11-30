Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara and Abhimanyu played by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda REUNITE

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has given immense popularity to relatively new actress Pranali Rathod. The show also amped up the fan-following of actor Harshad Chopda. Harshad and Pranali played the characters of Akshara and Abhimanyu in the show and gained immense popularity with their acting chops and sizzling chemistry. Fans shipped them with the hashtag #AbhiRa (Abhimanyu-Akshara) and they also loved their offscreen bond, giving them yet another ship name #HarshAli (Harshad-Pranali). Well, the duo are all set to reunite for an upcoming event.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod reunite

Because of the immense fan following of the duo from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are all set to perform at an upcoming award function. The duo met for rehearsals today in Mumbai wherein they got spotted by the paparazzi. The duo rocked their casual attires and looked ravishing. Pranali opted for a purple and black outfit with her hair open in curls. Harshad rocked the white t-shirt-grey-jacket look. The ardent AbhiRa and HarshAli fans will surely be elated with the glimpse of the duo together.

Have a look at Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's video below

Due to their impeccable romantic chemistry in the show Akshara and Abhimanyu, Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod were often confused to be dating. However, at multiple occasions, the duo maintained that they were only good friends.

Pranali Rathod's thoughts on Harshad Chopda

On the last day of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pinkvilla connected with Pranali Rathod exclusively and asked her about her thoughts on Harshad Chopda. She told us exclusively, "Over these two years of my association with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, I have learned a lot from all the actors, especially Harshad. He has been very supportive."

She added, "He is extremely professional, and a great friend to me. He is very good with kids and animals. We used to play with animals all the time. He is my BFF. I won't say I'll miss him because hum milte rahenge yaar." (Will keep meeting).

Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, both Pranali and Harshad are yet to announce their next projects.



