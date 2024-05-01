Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has earned the tag of one of the most successful shows in the history of Indian Television. The show, which opened with strong word of mouth and great ratings in 2009, continues to rule the TRP charts even today. The drama series is currently showcasing the story of the fourth generation with Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starring in central roles of Abhira and Armaan respectively. While the lead pair is attracting eyeballs for their crackling chemistry, the other characters in the show are also receiving an equal amount of love and recognition.

In a recent interaction with Telly Masala, Anita Raaj, who plays the role of matriarch Kaveri Poddar aka Dadisa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently talked about her equation with Samridhii Shukla.

Anita Raaj heap praises on Samridhii Shukla

Speaking about her off-screen bond with Samridhii, Anita said that right before performing any harsh scene with her, she apologizes to the young actress. She stated, “Bichari, before any tough scene I tell her, I am sorry beta, I have to do this.''

Divulging more on the same, the seasoned actress added, “I share an amazing bond with her. She is a very sweet girl, apne mein rehti hai, jyda set pe he-hu nahi (She keeps to herself and does not create chaos on set) which is a nice thing. She is involved in her work, script mein lagi rehti hai (she remains engrossed in script), which is showing in her work because she is doing such a fabulous job, god bless her.'' Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The present storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Armaan convincing Abhira to return to Poddar house. She is living in a hostel after being thrown out by Kaveri. Despite being in a contractual marriage with Armaan, Abhira could not stop herself from developing a soft corner for him. Ruhi, who is madly in love with Armaan, learns about Abhira’s feelings before she could confess the same to Armaan. She goes on to hatch an evil plan to make the entire family go against Abhira.

In the coming installments, the show will witness interesting twists and turns with Manish discovering Ruhi’s secret affair with Armaan and Abhira getting a clue about Kaveri being involved in the death of Armaan’s biological mother.

Here’s a glimpse from recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Director's Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Samridhiii Shukla to Rohit Purohit: Per episode fees of popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast