Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Garvita Sadhwani on her secret audition and mock shoot for show: ‘I didn’t have an idea…’

Garvita Sadhwani is currently receiving high praise for playing the negative character in popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress stepped into the shoes of Pratiksha Honmukhe after the latter was terminated from the show owing to her unprofessional behavior.

Despite joining the drama series midway, that too by replacing another actress, Garvita has managed to click with the audience. She is pulling off the role of Ruhi with utmost grace and is doing full justice to it.

In a recent interaction with Times Now/Telly Talk, Garvita Sadhwani spoke about how Rajan Shahi did her casting for the show. She revealed that her audition and mock shoot were done secretly.

Garvita Sadhwani on bagging Ruhi’s role

Garvita Sadhwani began by sharing that she assumed the mock shoot to be for some other show and not Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She stated, “The show was ongoing, the leads were decided. I never thought that Rajan Shahi would cast me. When I was doing the mock shoot, I didn’t have an idea which show it was for. I thought it was a new TV soap.”

Garvita further divulged how the makers were keeping everything under wraps before getting the contracts signed. She also expressed how she was in disbelief when she got the part of Ruhi.

The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress shared, “Vivek sir from Rajan sir’s team called me and told me that they needed me for a mock as a favor. He said that they are casting a guy and need a girl who can do a scene with him. And you are a seasoned actress, you’re good, you come and help us.”

Garvita continued, “However, I felt there was something fishy as they were getting particular about things. It happened till 5 am and by that time, I was sure the role was for me. The following day, we were called to the office to sign the contract.”

About Garvita Sadhwani

Garvita Sadhwani is in the initial phase of her showbiz career. She debuted in 2022 with ZeeTV’s Main Hoon Aparajita. Post that, the actress got her first big break in Directors Kut Productions’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. She is presently essaying a pivotal role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai along with Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla.

