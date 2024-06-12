Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Garvita Sadhwani's statement about Shehzada Dhami's ouster from show will shock you

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making headlines for the onscreen as well as offscreen drama. Recently, Shehzada Dhami who was ousted from the show citing his unprofessional behavior shared his side of the story and alleged that he was mistreated on the sets of the show. Now, Garvita Sadhwani who replaced Pratiksha Honmukhe as Ruhi has made a big statement regarding Shehzada Dhami's termination from YRKKH.

Garvita Sadhwani believes fans don't want Shehzada Dhami back in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In an interview with Times Now/ Telly Talk India, Garvita Sadhwani opened up on Shehzada Dhami's termination from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She made a shocking statement and said that the audience is smart enough to understand why the makers make certain decisions. The actress also added that fans have accepted Rohit Purohit as the new Armaan and they're no longer demanding Shehzada's return to the show.

She said, "It's been three months and I don't think people are saying that they want him back anymore. They are happy with the Armaan they have now, Audience is very smart and they do understand if some decision has been taken it must have had a reason."

Garvita Sadhwani praises Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla's chemistry

In the same interview, Garvita mentioned that when the lead hero of a popular show is replaced, the audience is shocked, however, she claimed that Rohit Purohit (as Armaan) has been accepted well by the viewers and his chemistry with the lead actress, Samridhii Shukla is also getting the love of the viewers. She further stated that Purohit and Shukla's fans have given them a hashtag and they keep on trending on social media for their performances.

After Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami were terminated overnight from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, makers roped in Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit as new Ruhi and Armaan.

