Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Jay Soni on recieving backlash: My job is to only perform

Jay Soni is one of the most popular actors in the Indian Television industry. He recently got a lot of appreciation for his stint as Abhinav Sharma in the ongoing blockbuster show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Although the character was supposed to be a cameo, he ended up winning hearts with his subtle acting and chemistry with Pranali Rathod. Now Jay has left the show with the end of his character breaking many hearts. In a recent interview with India Forums, the handsome hunk opened up on his exit from the show and receiving backlash for his character.

Actor Jay Soni disappointed many fans as his much-loved character Abhinav Sharma came to an end in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In an interview with India Forums, Soni addressed the backlash he received for his character. He said, “As an actor, I did not think of all this, My job is to only perform and not think about anything else. My only approach was to serve my character with honesty and loyalty. I have a family to take care of so I did not need to think about all this. My job was to act and this is what I will always do.”

The 36-year-old further added on his character ending on the show, “This is what life is about as everything is unpredictable, everything goes well and suddenly something happens. This is what happened on our show as well, I received so many messages from people asking about my exit and the reason behind me leaving the show. However, it was the demand of the story and this will keep the audience hooked to the drama. This show was the best comeback I could have ever requested for. It is because it is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the production house, the entire team and the channel. I got so much scope to perform as an actor as it had so many layers so this was definitely a treat. I believe this was a much-awaited comeback for me and I think Golia aka Shreyansh Kaurav will really miss me.”

In the coming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Abhinav will be declared dead after falling off the cliff. Akshara will get pregnant with his child while Abhimanyu will be accused of his death. The show airs on weekdays at 9:30 pm on Star Plus.

